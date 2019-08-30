Billings: Rosa Lee Dudley, 84

Gerald "Jerry" Sawicki, 86

Area:

Melstone: Judith Arlene "Judy" Metzger, 78

Crow Agency: William C. "Bugsy" Bad Bear, 62

Miles City: Gregory Mitchell, 68

Michaela Jo Jackson, 22

Broadus: Eva Marie Farrar, 77

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0