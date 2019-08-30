Billings: Rosa Lee Dudley, 84
Gerald "Jerry" Sawicki, 86
Area:
Melstone: Judith Arlene "Judy" Metzger, 78
Crow Agency: William C. "Bugsy" Bad Bear, 62
Miles City: Gregory Mitchell, 68
Michaela Jo Jackson, 22
Broadus: Eva Marie Farrar, 77
Billings: Rosa Lee Dudley, 84
Gerald "Jerry" Sawicki, 86
Area:
Melstone: Judith Arlene "Judy" Metzger, 78
Crow Agency: William C. "Bugsy" Bad Bear, 62
Miles City: Gregory Mitchell, 68
Michaela Jo Jackson, 22
Broadus: Eva Marie Farrar, 77
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.