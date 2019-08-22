State and area deaths 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Billings: Verena Costa, 69Angel Redd, 49 Lynn Tilton Jones, 97 Angel Redd Area:Lame Deer: Francine Burgess, 54 Subscribe to Breaking NewsGet the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Central Montana road that has been gated for 12 years is private, judge rules 11,000 birds killed or maimed by hailstorm in Yellowstone County Two men die after truck hauling radioactive materials collides with oncoming train in Eastern Montana Updated: Demolition derby crash in Powell County kills Anaconda woman, injures seven others South Dakota woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets View All Promotions promotion spotlight Who said it: Belichick or Churchill? promotion spotlight Which season are you? Print Ads Sale PARKER & COMPANY - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 Parker & Company 1655 Shiloh Rd, Suite A, BILLINGS, MT 59102 406-651-4644 Sale Hitch N Haul - Ad from 2019-08-22 5 hrs ago Construction Gazette Enjoy Augst 16th Ad Aug 16, 2019 McCall Development 1536 Mullowney Ln Ste 100, Billings, MT 59101 406-651-5354 Website Ad Vault Searching For A Home? Aug 18, 2019 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate 1550 Poly Dr, Billings, MT 59102 406-254-1550 Website Appliance Kitchen tune-up/Retail - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 Kitchen Tune-up/retail 424 Mervin, Billings, MT 59102 406-252-4021 Ad Vault NB/Auto Detail 2 Aug 16, 2019 Education BILLINGS PUBLIC SCHOOLS COMMUN - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 Billings Adult & Community Education Center 415 N 30th Street, Billings, MT 59101 406-281-5003 Website Medical BILLINGS CLINIC/ROP - Ad from 2019-08-17 Aug 17, 2019 Billings Clinic 2800 10th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101 406-238-2500 Website Sale THE Agency Montana - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 The Agency Montana 2139 Broadwater Ave., Billings, MT 59101 406-699-0200 Job Yellowstone County Aug 18, 2019 Yellowstone County Personnel PO Box 35041, Billings, MT 59101 406-256-2718 Website