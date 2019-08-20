Billings: Lillian “Lil” Dobitz, 85
Samuel Alfred Cain
Area:
Bozeman: Francis William 'Frank' Kirschten
Bismarck, ND: Dr. James B. Larson
Fromberg: Randy Cox, 61
St Xavier: George Real Bird, Jr., 68
Billings: Lillian “Lil” Dobitz, 85
Samuel Alfred Cain
Area:
Bozeman: Francis William 'Frank' Kirschten
Bismarck, ND: Dr. James B. Larson
Fromberg: Randy Cox, 61
St Xavier: George Real Bird, Jr., 68
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.