State and area deaths 29 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Billings: Ronald Dean Giffin, 86 Area: Glendive: Redford VanCleave Folsom, 78 Subscribe to Breaking NewsGet the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular More alcohol seized in connection to Montana resort for ultra-rich Meghan Paige Krugler Disgruntled MSU employee arrested after threats triggered campus lockdown Iowa fugitive who evaded feds for years arrested on Montana ranch 3 dead in 1-vehicle accident in Big Horn County View All Promotions promotion spotlight Test your lawn care IQ promotion Nominate your favorites in the 2019 Billings Gazette Readers' Choice Print Ads Ad Vault Tapa Tuesdays 29 min ago Bin 119 119 N 28th St, Billings, MT 59101 406-294-9119 Website Featured BIL20892601 Jul 10, 2019 Central Heating & Air Conditioning 1428 1/2 Grand Avenue, Billings, MT 59102 406-245-5424 Website Ad Vault July TV Book Bonus 1 hr ago This House Of Books 224 North Broadway, Billings, MT 59101 1-406-534-1133 Website Ad Vault TV Book Bonus ad Jul 7, 2019 Billings Studio Theatre Inc 1500 Rimrock Rd, Billings, MT 59102 406-248-1141 Website Ad Vault Showcase 7.7.19 Jul 7, 2019 Billings Real Estate Professionals 1148 16th Street W, Billings, MT 59102 406-248-4409 Currently Open Website Ad Vault TN Ad Jul 11, 2019 Montana Tire Distributors 421 N 13th St, Billings, MT 59101 406-259-9877 Website Ad Vault Brews & BBQ's Jul 7, 2019 Rimrock Promotions 876 Senora Avenue, Billings, MT 59105 406-259-3114 Website Ad Vault Billings Tech Guys- BSSG Updated Jul 9, 2019 Ad Vault Ageless Skin - Dr. Oz Explains Jul 8, 2019 Ad Vault NB/General Promo_I Love A Deal 29 min ago