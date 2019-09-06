Billings: Marilyn Proctor, 68
Beverly Ann Kolpin, 85
Margaret Robinson Violett
Carl Robert 'Corky' Redding, 96
Area:
Ennis: Jack W. Lindeberg, 65
Laurel: Dorothy Frank, 91
Park City: Ardi Baker, 68
Roundup: Ellen Lee, 71
Billings: Marilyn Proctor, 68
Beverly Ann Kolpin, 85
Margaret Robinson Violett
Carl Robert 'Corky' Redding, 96
Area:
Ennis: Jack W. Lindeberg, 65
Laurel: Dorothy Frank, 91
Park City: Ardi Baker, 68
Roundup: Ellen Lee, 71
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.