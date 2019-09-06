Billings:  Marilyn Proctor, 68

Beverly Ann Kolpin, 85

Margaret Robinson Violett 

Carl Robert 'Corky' Redding, 96 

Area:

Ennis: Jack W. Lindeberg, 65

Laurel: Dorothy Frank, 91

Park City: Ardi Baker, 68

Roundup: Ellen Lee, 71          

