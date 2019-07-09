Billings:  Betty Bischke, 87

Ronald J. Leffler, 91

Meghan Paige Krugler

Ruth Ann Sump, 85

Paul M. Hook, 34

Area:  

Forsyth: Juletta J Davis, 78

Garryowen:  Scott D. Rusell, 27 

Lodge Grass:  Michael Not Afraid, 20

