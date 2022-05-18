State B-C tennis: Victor Flores May 18, 2022 37 min ago 0 1 of 5 Related to this story Most Popular Smothered to death: How affinity toward Yellowstone's animals is killing them Naming, closely following or becoming attached to any one animal makes it easier for people to feel connected to wildlife. Even, sometimes, causing them to see it almost like a pet of their own. Billings woman killed by gunshots on South Side Yellowstone County law enforcement is investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend. Billings man snared in alleged pedophile sting A Billings man has pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony sexual abuse of a child after he was netted in an online predator sting led by the FBI and supported by local law enforcement. Stolen dreams: Bitterroot veterinarian reels after loss of prized dogs It took just 15 minutes for Teresa Petterson’s life to turn upside down. Family reveals cause of Naomi Judd's death Ashley Judd and her family wanted the world to hear from them how Naomi Judd died. The younger Judd shared the cause of death on "Good Morning America." Earthquake shakes Yellowstone National Park A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook the ground at Yellowstone National Park this morning. Did you feel it? Sidney church responds after far-right pastor's arrest Jordan "J.D." Hall claimed the inebriation noted by the officer in the arrest report was due to a "documented vitamin D deficiency." Suspect in Utah death of former Montana woman and spouse kills self Authorities in Utah said a man suspected in the double homicide of a former Montana resident and her spouse has killed himself after telling another person that he had killed two women and provided details known only to investigators. Bill Dutcher: Pitman and Jones are hurting MetraPark and its future Metra has been under assault by two members of our county commission. Body found in Helena after man picked up by recycling truck, authorities say Authorities say the body found at Pacific Steel and Recycling in Helena on Thursday was a Utah man who apparently died after being accidentally picked up by a city recycling truck.