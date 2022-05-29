 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Staton of MassMutual named to Table of the Million Dollar Roundtable

DAVE STATON

MassMutual is proud to announce exclusive membership, 2022 Qualifying Member, Court of the Table of the Million Dollar Roundtable for Dave Staton CLF*,LUTCF, a member of the Capstone Financial Partners, Rocky Mountains.

Achievement in the Court of the Table of the Million Dollar Roundtable is a mark of excellence limited to the top two percent of financial professionals in the United States.

Staton’s office is located at 490 North 31st St. #118, Billings, Montana. He may also be reached at 406-208-5973 or davidstaton@financialguide.com

