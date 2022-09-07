Dear Heloise: I'm going to have some friends over to celebrate the new home I just purchased, and I plan on serving some "munchies" and wine. Everyone I know loves cheese, so I asked a friend what he liked best, and he said Stilton cheese. I hate to sound like a country bumpkin, but what is Stilton cheese, and what is it served with on a cheese tray? -- Noah T., Wichita, Kansas

Noah, Stilton is a strong-flavored, blue-veined English cheese. It pairs well with apples, tangerines, walnuts and wheat crackers. It's often served with port wine as a dessert in Europe. You also might want to serve some squares of Swiss cheese, which has a very nutty flavor, and is often served on water crackers or with various cold cuts. Edam is a Dutch cheese that is mild in flavor and usually comes with a heavy, waxy rind. With edam cheese, cut through its rind in a pie shape, but do not remove the entire rind. By the way, best wishes to you in your new home. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I'm a bachelor, and have recently moved all I own (which isn't much) into my first apartment. My parents and girlfriend have helped me with a few pieces of furniture, but the truth is, I don't know how to take care of things.

I don't know how often I should change my sheets, scrub out the bathtub or do laundry. I know that probably sounds stupid to most folks, but my mother was always a stay-at-home mom and never wanted me messing with her cleaning schedule. You don't even want to hear about the mistake I made when I accidently washed a red sock with her white towels! My girlfriend said you publish pamphlets that help with cleaning and offer ways to do it inexpensively. How do I get one of those pamphlets, and how much do they cost? -- Nelson D., Newport, Rhode Island

Nelson, yes, I have two pamphlets you might be interested in. The first is "Heloise's Homemade Cleaning Solutions," and the second one is "Heloise's Handy Stain Guide for Clothing." Either, or possibly both, of these pamphlets might be helpful to you, now and in the future. To get a copy, just go to www.Heloise.com. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I loaned out my pastry bag to a friend, but she lost it. Until I could pick up another one, I used a plastic zip-top bag with one of the bottom corners snipped off. I use it to make not just fancy desserts, but to make mashed potatoes and squash look dressed up as well. It never fails to impress our guests. Tina S., San Francisco