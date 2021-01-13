Stock up your closet

Dear Heloise: If this year has taught me anything, toilet paper, wipes, bathroom cleaner and facial tissue are all important to keep on hand. -- Brian B., via email

Brian, it's so important to keep a well-stocked pantry and linen closet. Some stores may be limiting quantities of these items -- mind their limits. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: A standard pillowcase makes a good cover for a large standing mixer. I got one to match my kitchen decor. -- Mrs. G., via email

Dear Heloise: Laundry experts agree that ladies should wear a bra two to three times before laundering it, but not on consecutive days.

Since I don't like putting unwashed clothing back into my dresser drawers, I devised a way to keep track of how often a bra has been worn so I know when to launder it.

I have two S-hooks hanging from the rod in my closet. After a bra is worn once, it goes on the first hook. After the second time, it goes on the second hook. One more wearing, and washed it gets! At times, I have three or four bras hanging on the S-hooks ready to be worn. -- P. A., via email