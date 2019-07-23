NEW YORK — U.S. stocks marched broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as several major companies reported solid second quarter gains.
Investors pushed stocks closer to the record highs they reached just over a week ago. The gains followed several stumbles last week, extending a period of volatility in July as investors weigh a looming rate cut by the Federal Reserve as well as uncertainties over trade and the economy.
Corporate earnings are now in full swing after last week's relatively light load of mixed results. Nearly 150 companies in the S&P 500 will report their financial results through Friday. Analysts are expecting earnings to decline overall for the second quarter in a row.
The earnings downturn has been modest so far and is being tempered by a still expanding economy and a Federal Reserve that has said it is willing to support growth.
The S&P 500 index rose 20.44 points, or 0.7%, to 3,005.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177.29 points, or 0.7%, to 27,349.19. The Nasdaq composite rose 47.27 points, or 0.6%, to 8,251.40.
The steady flow of corporate results continues Wednesday with companies including AT&T, Caterpillar and Facebook.
European stocks moved broadly higher, though London's FTSE 100 lagged far behind other regional indexes with a gain of just 0.6% after Boris Johnson was elected to lead Britain's Conservative Party, putting him in line to become the next prime minister. That could make it more likely that Britain has a disorderly exit from the European Union.
Germany's DAX soared 1.6% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.9%.
Benchmark crude oil rose 55 cents to settle at $56.77 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 57 cents to close at $63.83 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline rose 3 cents to $1.86 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 2 cents to $1.92 per gallon. Natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $5.20 to $1,420.10 per ounce, silver rose 7 cents to $16.41 per ounce and copper fell 2 cents to $2.69 per pound.
The dollar rose to 108.26 Japanese yen from 107.86 yen on Monday. The euro weakened to $1.1150 from $1.1211.