Stocks closed modestly lower on Wall Street Thursday after a mostly listless day of trading handed the market its third straight drop.
Losses in technology stocks, companies that rely on consumer spending and other sectors outweighed gains elsewhere in the market.
Investors have turned cautious this week amid concerns that the U.S. and China will fail to make a trade deal before the year is over.
The world’s largest economies have been negotiating a resolution to their trade war ahead of new tariffs set to hit key consumer goods on Dec. 15.
The S&P 500 index dropped 4.92 points, or 0.2%, to 3,103.54. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.80 points, or 0.2%, to 27,766.29.
The Nasdaq slid 20.52 points, or 0.2%, to 8,506.21. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 7.65 points, or 0.5%, to 1,583.96.
Major stock indexes in Europe also finished lower.