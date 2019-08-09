NEW YORK — Stocks stumbled Friday as worries flared yet again that President Donald Trump's trade war with China may be worsening. It was a fitting end to a wild week where markets zoomed down, up and down again as investors recalibrated by the minute how much the tensions will hurt the global economy.
The S&P 500 dropped as much as 1.3% Friday after Trump said that it would be "fine" if a meeting on trade with China next month doesn't happen, before nearly eliminating the loss. It dropped again in the final minutes of trading and ended the day at 2,918.65, down 19.44 points, or 0.7%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.75, or 0.3%, to 26,287.44, and the Nasdaq lost 80.02, or 1%, to 7,959.14.
To anyone not paying attention, the numbers could paint the last week as a ho-hum one for markets: The S&P 500 was down just 0.5%. But that stretch included the worst plunge of the year for the S&P 500, as well as its best day in months.
The S&P 500 is only 2.1% below its record, which was set at the end of July. It's also up 9% since Trump said in March 2018 that "trade wars are good, and easy to win."
The economy is still growing, and the unemployment rate remains near its lowest level in half a century. The fear is that all the uncertainty that has caused stock prices to swing sharply could also make businesses and shoppers more cautious.
Such fear has been most pronounced in the bond market, where yields have tumbled as investors scrambled for protection. When bond prices rise, their yields fall, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury sat at 1.73% Friday, down from 1.85% a week ago. It rose from 1.71% late Thursday and had been below 1.60% in the middle of the week.
Other areas of the world are facing even weaker economic growth, and the British government reported that its economy shrank in the second quarter for the first time since 2012.
The FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.4%, while Germany's DAX lost 1.3% and the CAC 40 in France dropped 1.1%. In Asia, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.7%, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.4%.
In the commodities markets, benchmark U.S. crude jumped $1.96 to settle at $54.50 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.15 to $58.53 per barrel.
Gold edged down by $1.10 to $1,496.60 per ounce. It was a relatively quiet day following a roaring week, where gold hit its highest price in more than six years as investors scrambled for safety.
Silver was unchanged at $16.90 per ounce, and copper fell 2 cents to $2.58 per pound. Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to $1.67 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 3 cents to $1.81 per gallon. Natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.12 per 1,000 cubic feet.
The dollar slipped to 105.57 Japanese yen from 105.95 yen late Thursday. The euro strengthened to $1.1207 from $1.1185, and the British pound fell to $1.2056 from $1.2133.