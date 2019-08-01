Stocks slumped Thursday and bond prices spiked after President Donald Trump surprised markets with a new 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of goods from China beginning next month.
The news erased a broad rally on Wall Street, leading to the market's fourth straight loss. Bond prices surged, sending yields sharply lower, as investors sought safety.
The price of U.S. crude oil skidded nearly 8%, its biggest drop in more than four years and a signal that investors fear the economy could slow down.
Investors were taken off guard by the tariff announcement because the White House had said a day earlier that Beijing had promised to buy more farm goods. That came just as the latest round of trade talks were ending.
Companies that rely heavily on doing business with China took the brunt of the selling Thursday. Electronics retailer Best Buy went from a slight gain to a drop of 10.8% in heavy trading. Apple went from a gain of 1.4% to a loss of 2.2%.
"Investors never like to be taken by surprise, and that's what happened today," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.
The S&P 500 index dropped 26.82 points, or 0.9%, to 2,953.56. The index has fallen for four straight days since setting an all-time high on Friday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.85 points, or 1%, to 26,583.42. The average briefly swung about 600 points as the sell-off intensified.
The Nasdaq composite lost 64.30 points, or 0.8%, or 8,111.12. The Russell 2000 index of small companies slid 23.84 points, or 1.5%, to 1,550.76.
Prices for U.S. government bonds rose sharply, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.90%, the lowest level since the 2016 election. That yield, a benchmark used to set interest rates on mortgages and other loans, has been declining steadily since November, when it traded as high as 3.23%.
Meanwhile, the yield on the 2-year Treasury note slid to 1.73% from 1.87% late Wednesday, a very large move.
The price of U.S. crude oil skidded 7.9%, the largest drop since February 2015.
The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $4.63 to settle at $53.95 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, sank $4.55 to close at $60.50 a barrel.
Natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $5.20 to $1,420.90 per ounce, silver fell 23 cents to $16.12 per ounce and copper was unchanged at $2.66 per pound.
The dollar fell to 107.33 Japanese yen from 108.77 yen on Wednesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1082 from $1.1085.