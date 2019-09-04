Technology companies led stocks broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, erasing the S&P 500's losses from a day earlier.
Traders pivoted to riskier holdings as encouraging developments overseas helped alleviate investors' anxiety over the global economy. Lawmakers in Britain were seeking a less chaotic exit from the European Union and political tensions in Hong Kong eased.
The S&P 500 gained 31.51 points, or 1.1%, to 2,937.78. The Dow Jones Industrial Average 237.45 points, or 0.9%, to 26,355.47.
The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed 102.72 points, or 1.3%, to 7,976.88. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 12.47 points, or 0.8%, to 1,484.76.
Even after finishing a turbulent August with a monthly loss for only the second time this year, the benchmark S&P 500 index is down less than 3% from its all-time high set in July.
Investors have been worried that the trade war and a slowing global economy could tip the U.S. into a recession. But traders set aside those concerns Wednesday, focusing instead on geopolitical developments.
Negotiators from the U.S. and China are supposed to meet in September to continue trade talks.
While the U.S. bond market reflected investors' fears of a recession in August, there were few such signs Wednesday.
Long-term bond yields fell below short-term ones in August, a so-called inversion in the U.S. yield curve that has frequently predicted previous recessions. But the long-term bond yields moved back above short-term ones on Wednesday.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.47% from 1.46% late Tuesday. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note fell to 1.44% from 1.46%.
Chipmakers, which have been at the mercy of trade war volatility, did much of the heavy lifting for the technology sector Wednesday. Intel rose 4.1% and Nvidia rose 2.8%. Apple, which relies on China as a key part of its supply chain, rose 1.7%.
Communication services, industrial and financial stocks also notched solid gains. Activision Blizzard climbed 4.8%, Honeywell gained 2.2% and Citigroup added 1.4%.
Traders moved away from safe-play holdings, such as utilities and real estate, which lagged the market, as did the health care sector.
Benchmark crude oil rose $2.32 to settle at $56.26 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, gained $2.44 to close at $60.70 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline rose 6 cents to $1.53 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 8 cents to $1.88 per gallon. Natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.45 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $4.40 to $1,550.30 per ounce, silver rose 31 cents to $19.39 per ounce and copper rose 7 cents to $2.58 per pound.
The dollar rose to 106.41 Japanese yen from 106.03 yen on Tuesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1032 from $1.0966.