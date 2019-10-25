The S&P 500 closed just short of an all-time high Friday as investors welcomed solid company earnings reports and an encouraging update on trade talks between the U.S. and China.
Technology, communications services and financial stocks powered the rally. The index ended within 0.1% of its record set July 26. It also notched its third straight weekly gain.
Strong earnings reports from Intel, Charter Communications and other companies helped reverse a mixed start.
The buying accelerated around midday after the U.S. Trade Representative's office said the discussions with China's negotiating team "made headway and the two sides are close to finalizing some sections of the agreement."
The S&P 500 rose 12.26 points, or 0.4%, to 3,022.55.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 152.53 points, or 0.6%, to 26,958.06. The Nasdaq climbed 57.32 points, or 0.7%, or 8,243.12. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks picked up 8.53 points, or 0.6%, to 1,558.71.
The U.S.-China trade conflict, which has led both sides to impose billions in tariffs on each other's goods, has roiled financial markets and stoked worries that the dispute could tip the global economy into a recession.
Those worries eased in recent weeks, after Washington and Beijing worked to calm tensions and then resumed negotiations.
Of the roughly 40% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported so far, 80% of them had results that topped Wall Street's earnings forecasts, while 64% beat revenue estimates, according to FactSet.
Banks rose as bond yields moved higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.8% from 1.76% late Thursday.
Consumer product makers, utilities and real estate companies lagged the market.
Beyond earnings, the Federal Reserve issues its latest interest rate policy statement Wednesday afternoon, while the government will release its latest monthly tally of hiring and consumer confidence.
The economic data, along with a steady flow of important corporate earnings reports, could inject more volatility into the markets.
Benchmark crude oil rose 43 cents to settle at $56.66 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, gained 35 cents to close at $62.02 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline rose 1 cent to $1.67 per gallon. Heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.98 per gallon. Natural gas slid 1 cent to $2.46 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose 60 cents to $1,499.50 per ounce, silver rose 12 cents to $17.86 per ounce and copper added a penny to $2.67 per pound.
The dollar fell to 108.68 Japanese yen from 108.62 yen on Thursday. The euro weakened to $1.1080 from $1.1108.