NEW YORK — It's the market that continues mostly upward, even though there's still plenty to worry about.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq closed at record highs yet again on Tuesday, and the S&P 500 closed barely below the all-time high it reached a day earlier.
The gains in recent weeks have been driven by company earnings that haven't been nearly as terrible as Wall Street was expecting, interest rate cuts, hopes for a trade truce and a steadily growing economy. In all, the S&P 500 is up 22.7% so far this year, putting it on pace for its best year since 2013.
The upbeat mood marks a pivot from the summer, when worries about trade, Britain's potentially messy exit from the European Union and the slowing global economy loomed over the market.
And on Tuesday, an index that measures growth in the economy's vast service sector — made up of industries ranging from restaurants to banking to health care — rose in October to show solid expansion after having touched a three-year low in September.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cited the easing global tensions as a factor in why the Fed will likely keep interest rates unchanged when it next meets in December after three rate cuts this year.
The Fed's rate cuts have helped keep longer-term rates low. The yield on the 10-year Treasury is now just 1.9%, down from 3.2% nearly a year ago.
With the 10-year yield barely above the 1.7% inflation rate, many investors feel compelled to seek out higher returns in the stock market, thereby inflating share prices to levels that some strategists see as worrisome. Investors are currently paying around $18.90 per $1 of future earnings in the S&P 500, something known as a price-to-earnings ratio. That number has been around $17 per $1 of future earnings over the past five years.
And while Powell hinted that the Fed will likely stop cutting rates, he also made clear that rate hikes aren't likely in the foreseeable future. That would mean that Treasury yields will remain low.
In Tuesday's trading, the Dow climbed 30.52 points, or 0.1%, to 27,492.63, the S&P 500 fell 3.65 points, or 0.1 percent, to 3,074.62 and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.48 points, or less than 0.1%, to 8,434.68.
The price of U.S. crude oil rose 69 cents to settle at $57.23 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 83 cents to $62.96 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline rose 1 cent to $1.67 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 2 cents to $1.96 per gallon. Natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $27.20 to $1,480.80 per ounce, silver fell 49 cents to $17.52 per ounce and copper fell 3 cents to $2.70 per pound.
The dollar rose to 109.24 Japanese yen from 108.64 yen on Tuesday. The euro weakened to $1.1065 from $1.1127.