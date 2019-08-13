And back up goes the stock market.
Investors flipped back into buying mode Tuesday after the U.S. said it would hold off on tariffs of Chinese imports of mobile phones, toys and several other items typically on holiday shopping lists. China also said the two sides held discussions on trade overnight and would talk again the next two weeks.
The latest turn in the U.S.-China trade war helped the market make up much of the losses from the previous two days, snapping a two day losing streak for the S&P 500.
The benchmark index rose 42.57 points, or 1.5%, to 2,926.32. It had been up as much as 2.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 372.54 points, or 1.4%, to 26,279.91. The average briefly climbed 519 points.
The Nasdaq composite jumped 152.95 points, or 1.9%, to 8,016.36. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 16.30 points, or 1.1%, to 1,510.58. Oil and copper prices surged.
"Maybe today is a little bit too exaggerated because it was a little glimmer of hope about tariffs," said Karyn Cavanaugh, senior markets strategist at Voya Investment Management. "However, the drama with China and trade is not over."
While stocks rallied Tuesday, there are still signs of investor caution. Treasury yields have sunk, and gold prices have jumped as investors searched for safety on worries the trade war could knock the U.S. economy back into recession for the first time in a decade. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose Tuesday, but it remains below its level when Trump's 2016 election invigorated markets. Gold fell just 0.2% and remains near a six-year high.
Bonds fell and the yield on the two-year Treasury jumped, partially due to the trade-war developments and partially because inflation was higher than economists expected last month. The inflation report may give the Federal Reserve less leeway to cut interest rates to help the economy.
The 10-year Treasury yield, meanwhile, rose by a smaller margin, to 1.69% from 1.64% late Monday. That leaves the 10-year Treasury yielding just 0.02 percentage points more than a two-year Treasury. When that difference goes negative, investors see it as a warning signal that a recession may be coming. And the gap is now close to its lowest level since the summer of 2007, about six months before the Great Recession struck.
Commodities prices also surged on expectations that easing U.S.-China trade tensions could lead to healthier demand. Benchmark U.S. crude rose $2.17, or 4%, to $57.10 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $2.73 to $61.30.
Wholesale gasoline rose 7 cents to $1.74 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 7 cents to $1.88 per gallon. Natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Copper rose 4 cents, or 2%, to $2.62 a pound.
Gold dipped $3.10 to $1,502.20 per ounce and silver fell 8 cents to $16.96 per ounce.
The dollar rose to 106.68 Japanese yen from 105.27 yen on Monday. The euro weakened to $1.1174 from $1.1219.