Stocks rose on Wall Street Thursday after the U.S. and China took steps to ease tensions in their costly trade war, putting investors in a buying mood.
Technology, financial and consumer-focused stocks helped power the modest rally, which extended the market's solid gains from the day before despite losing some momentum in the final hour of trading. The benchmark S&P 500 index closed within 0.6% of its all-time high set July 26.
The U.S. agreed to delay another round of tariffs on Chinese imports by two weeks to Oct. 15. Meanwhile, Chinese importers have asked U.S. suppliers for prices for soybeans, pork and other farm goods — a sign they might step up purchases of American agricultural products.
The gestures stoked cautious optimism among investors that the next round of trade talks in October between Washington and Beijing may lead to some progress after a string of failed attempts at resolving the longstanding dispute.
The S&P 500 index rose 8.64 points, or 0.3%, to 3,009.57. The Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its winning streak to a seventh straight day, gaining 45.41 points, or 0.2%, to 27,182.45.
The Nasdaq added 24.79 points, or 0.3%, to 8,194.47. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up an early gain, sliding 0.65 point to 1,575.07.
The U.S.-China talks have basically gone nowhere since early May, when the two sides appeared to be nearing a deal. Along the way, the countries have slapped import taxes on hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of each other's products.
Several weeks of solid gains have helped the S&P 500 more than recoup its losses in August, nudging it closer to another record high close this week.
The index is also on track for its best September since 2013. The S&P 500 is up 2.8% this month after slipping 1.8% in August. That's notable because the index has fallen in September 55% of the time since World War II, although the record has been better during the 10-year bull market.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.78% from 1.73% a day earlier, giving a boost to financial sector stocks. Higher yields drive interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans higher, which drives up bank profits. SunTrust Banks gained 1.3% and American Express rose 0.9%.
Benchmark crude oil fell 66 cents to settle at $55.09 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped 43 cents to close at $60.38 a barrel. Natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $4.30 to $1,498.70 per ounce, silver rose 1 cent to $18.04 per ounce and copper rose 2 cents to $2.62 per pound.
The dollar rose to 108.14 Japanese yen from 107.79 yen on Wednesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1073 from $1.1007.
Stocks in Europe finished higher following the European Central Bank's latest round of economic stimulus.