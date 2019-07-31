Stocks fell and bond yields rose on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve lowered its key interest rate for the first time in a decade but left investors feeling uncertain about the likelihood of further cuts.
The quarter-point cut announced by the central bank was widely expected, so investors focused on Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks during a news conference for hints about the Fed's future plans.
Powell said that there could be more cuts, but that the central bank was not intending to embark on a long cycle of lowering interest rates. He characterized the rate cut as a "mid-cycle adjustment."
The remarks sent stocks into a skid that briefly knocked the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 470 points. Prices of short-term U.S. government bonds fell, sending yields higher.
Stocks erased some of their losses later during Powell's news conference, when he seemed to shift his message to leave open the possibility that the Fed would cut rates again.
The S&P 500 index dropped 32.80 points, or 1.1%, to 2,980.38. The benchmark index had its worst day in two months. It hit an all-time high just last Friday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 333.75 points, or 1.2%, to 26,864.27. The Dow was briefly down 478 points.
The Nasdaq composite fell 98.19 points, or 1.2%, to 8,175.42. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies slid 10.99 points, or 0.7%, to 1,574.61.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.01% from 2.06% late Tuesday, a big move. The two-year yield, which is more influenced by the Fed's movements, rose sharply to 1.86% from 1.83%.
Benchmark crude oil rose 53 cents to settle at $58.58 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 45 cents to close at $65.17 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline was unchanged at $1.90 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 2 cents to $1.96 per gallon. Natural gas rose 9 cents to $2.23 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $3.60 to $1,426 10 per ounce, silver fell 15 cents to $16.35 per ounce and copper fell 1 cent to $2.66 per pound.
The dollar rose to 108.77 Japanese yen from 108.60 yen on Tuesday. The euro weakened to $1.1085 from $1.1156.