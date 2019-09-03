Technology companies drove a broad slide in U.S. stocks Tuesday as disappointing economic data and the latest escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China put investors in a selling mood.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 280 points as the market gave back some of its gains from last week. The losses ended a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500.
The sell-off got going as markets opened after a long weekend to expanded tariffs between Washington and Beijing, and little sign that talks would restart soon. New economic data showing that U.S. factory activity shrank in August for the first time in three years helped drive the selling.
"While we've known that manufacturing was slowing, and in a slump, this was worse than expected, which is rekindling fears of recession," said Kate Warne, chief investment strategist at Edward Jones. "While we don't think recession is on the horizon, certainly it's one more sign of slower economic growth."
Investors fled to safer holdings, including utility stocks, bonds and gold. Oil prices fell.
The S&P 500 dropped 20.19 points, or 0.7%, to 2,906.27. The Dow lost 285.26 points, or 1.1%, to 26,118.02. The average was briefly down 425 points.
The Nasdaq fell 88.72 points, or 1.1%, to 7,874.16. Smaller company stocks also fell sharply, sending the Russell 2000 index down 22.56 points, or 1.5%, to 1,472.28.
The worsening trade situation between the world's two largest economies dragged the benchmark S&P 500 to its second monthly loss of the year in August and dented investors' confidence in global economic growth.
On Sunday, the U.S. started charging a 15% tariff on about $112 billion of Chinese products. China responded by charging tariffs of 10% and 5% on a list of American goods.
The latest escalation in the lingering trade conflict had been expected since early August when the U.S. announced plans for the new tariff measures, prompting China to retaliate.
Still, stocks fell as investors turned pessimistic that any resolution will be forthcoming in the near future, even as negotiators from the U.S. and China are supposed to meet in September to continue trade talks.
Oil prices fell, dragging down energy stocks. Chevron slid 1.2%.
Benchmark crude oil fell $1.16 to settle at $53.94 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, slid 40 cents to close at $58.26 a barrel.
The price of gold rose $26.80 to $1,545.90 per ounce.
Bond prices rose, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.47% from 1.50% late Friday. The lower bond yields weighed on banks. Citigroup lost 1.4%.
The surge in demand for U.S. government bonds came as new U.S. manufacturing data stoked fears of an economic slowdown.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Tuesday that its manufacturing index slid to 49.1 last month, from 51.2 in July. Any reading below 50 signals a contraction. That's the lowest for the index since January 2016.