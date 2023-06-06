Susan Carol Knudsen passed away quietly and peacefully on April 16, 2023. After fighting a brave and lengthy battle with cancer, she spent her last days in her home surrounded by loved ones.

Born on February 8, 1945, Sue was the middle child of George and Lois Engel. She grew up in Eden, N.Y. attended Ohio Wesleyan University and moved to Billings Montana in the late 70s with her family. She married her second husband, Roger Knudsen, in 1999 and they traveled between billings and Buckeye, AZ... And always, Roger—her partner, husband and best friend—was the center of her world. Sue was a lasting presence of love in the lives of her children and friends.

Shortly before she passed, she celebrated her 78th birthday with her friends and husband. She loved everyone she was friends with and left them with a lasting memory of her. She spent her last days on her own terms, resting at home and watching as much Dr. Phil as she could.

Sue is survived by her husband Roger, sons Drew and Chris and daughter Marji, her brother Greg, and her grandchildren Jared, Cade, Kyra and Brynn, as well as many step grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lois and her brother Terry Engel.

There will be a memorial on June 23 from 3-5 p.m. at Smith West Funeral Chapel at 304 34th St West.