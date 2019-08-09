INITIAL PLEA: The suspect in a Southern California stabbing rampage that left four people dead and two injured pleaded not guilty Friday to murder, attempted murder and other counts. Zachary Castaneda was arraigned in his jail cell instead of court after refusing to leave his jail cell, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a tweet. Castaneda was arrested Wednesday by police responding to two hours of slashing and stabbing attacks in Garden Grove and Santa Ana.
