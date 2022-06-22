 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Swimmer injured by shark attack on central California coast

  • 0

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A swimmer was seriously injured in a shark attack on the central California coast Wednesday, police said.

The attack occurred at midmorning at Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove, about 85 miles south of San Francisco, the Pacific Grove Police Department said in a statement.

The swimmer, a man, suffered “significant injuries from the shark bite,” and was taken to a hospital, police said. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Firefighters deployed a drone to search for the shark, but there were no immediate sightings.

Police said the beach at Lovers Point, on the south end of Monterey Bay, will remain closed until Saturday.

From Gazette news services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FWP closes Stillwater, Yellowstone rivers to recreationists

FWP closes Stillwater, Yellowstone rivers to recreationists

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has closed the Yellowstone River in Stillwater County, the Stillwater River, and West Rosebud Creek from Rosebud Isle fishing access site to the confluence of Rosebud Creek and Rosebud Creek to the confluence with the Stillwater.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News