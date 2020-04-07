Tami Haaland on working from home, creating space

I finished Sigrid Nunez's The Friend this week and have been reading the late Meena Alexander's In Praise of Fragments which incorporates her lively notebook entries and colorful paintings alongside the poems. Toni Morrison's The Source of Self Regard is next on the list, and I plan to order Carol Frost's Alias City and Ellen Bass's Indigo. I'm also taking stock of the literary journals I subscribe to, extending some subscriptions, adding a few new ones.

It depends. When I'm trying to concentrate, I like to play Vivaldi or Paganini. I have gotten lost more than once in the video recordings on Facebook--Joan Baez in her kitchen, Paul Simon's daily tune, James Taylor. I have loved Robbie Robertson's "The Weight" which was recently featured in RollingStone, as well as other Playing for Change videos. It's incredibly uplifting and visionary to watch musicians from Italy, Nepal, Congo, Bahrain, Tokyo and many other places collaborating to make these arrangements. It has been equally inspiring to see so many symphonies performing over Zoom. The phenomenon of musicians performing from their homes is fascinating. It breaks down some of the celebrity identity, I think. Many of these small recordings encourage reflection and good cheer. I love listening to Rhiannon Giddens, both her music and her account of music history. As I write this I'm listening to Al Di Meola and Paco De Lucia play "Mediterranean Sundance."