Tami Haaland on working from home, creating space

Tami Haaland, professor of English at MSU Billings and former Montana Poet Laureate, shares her reading list, what she's listening to and watching lately, and how she's staying busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?
I finished Sigrid Nunez's The Friend this week and have been reading the late Meena Alexander's In Praise of Fragments which incorporates her lively notebook entries and colorful paintings alongside the poems. Toni Morrison's The Source of Self Regard is next on the list, and I plan to order Carol Frost's Alias City and Ellen Bass's Indigo. I'm also taking stock of the literary journals I subscribe to, extending some subscriptions, adding a few new ones.
What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?
It depends. When I'm trying to concentrate, I like to play Vivaldi or Paganini. I have gotten lost more than once in the video recordings on Facebook--Joan Baez in her kitchen, Paul Simon's daily tune, James Taylor. I have loved Robbie Robertson's "The Weight" which was recently featured in RollingStone, as well as other Playing for Change videos. It's incredibly uplifting and visionary to watch musicians from Italy, Nepal, Congo, Bahrain, Tokyo and many other places collaborating to make these arrangements. It has been equally inspiring to see so many symphonies performing over Zoom. The phenomenon of musicians performing from their homes is fascinating. It breaks down some of the celebrity identity, I think. Many of these small recordings encourage reflection and good cheer. I love listening to Rhiannon Giddens, both her music and her account of music history. As I write this I'm listening to Al Di Meola and Paco De Lucia play "Mediterranean Sundance."
What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?
My family watched Picard every week through season one. I've been watching some of the free operas through The Met--Carmen, La Boheme, Il Tr0vatore, and The Barber of Seville. When West Wing first appeared in the world I somehow missed it, so I've watched through several seasons. It's an interesting contrast to the current climate.
What are you currently creating?
A space for myself, for one thing. When I started working from home, I realized how much I wanted my books to be near, and after working for many years in a windowless office, having a window is a huge gift. I'm writing both prose and poetry but am not ready to say much about this work.
Is there a poem that has become your go-to during this time, or one you just can’t get out of your head? Why?
I often have Eleanor Wilner's "Night Fishing on the Sound" in my head. The speaker in her small boat steers through complete darkness and fear into "a tsunami of overwhelming sun" and "the cauldron of dawn." Trust and courage are central to the poem.
