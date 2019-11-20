NEW YORK — Target is bursting into the critical holiday season with strong third-quarter earnings as the company pushes faster delivery and invests in stores and on new fashion brands.
The retailer raised its expectations for the year and shares closed up more than 14% at $126.43.
Target’s quarterly sales of clothing rose 10% year over year, helped by its focus on creating its own brands and updating its clothing displays.
While Target is boosting sales, department sales are struggling to attract shoppers. Kohl's has cut its profit outlook for the year after a disappointing third quarter dragged down by poor women’s clothing sales. J.C. Penney’s latest report showed its continued malaise in clothing. Macy’s and Nordstrom report Thursday.