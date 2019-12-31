In response to growing concern about missing and murdered indigenous people, the Montana Legislature passed multiple bills aimed at improving the way such cases are handled in Montana.
Among the bills passed was "Looping in Native Communities." The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Jason Small of Busby and required the creation of a task force within the Montana Department of Justice to oversee the program. The task force, called the Montana Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force, has toured the state since its formation, holding events in multiple communities, including Billings.
The Billings meeting covered several topics, including the need to report missing people quickly, the required law enforcement response to missing persons reports, the databases available to the public, the contributing factors to the high incidence of missing people among Montana's indigenous population and training opportunities for reporting and dealing with missing people.