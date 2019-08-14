FRESNO, Calif. — A minor league baseball team in central California has canceled Saturday's scheduled World Taco Eating Championship after the death of a 41-year-old man during a taco-eating contest.
The Fresno Grizzlies announced the cancellation Wednesday. The team said an event featuring taco trucks and musical entertainment will go on as planned.
Dana Hutchings died during an amateur taco eating contest in the third inning Tuesday night.
Mathew Boylan, who watched Tuesday's contest, says he noticed Hutchings because he was eating much faster than the other two contestants. He told the Fresno Bee that Hutchings appeared to be swallowing the tacos without chewing them.
Boylan says Hutchings collapsed about about seven minutes into the contest and hit his face on a table as he fell to the ground.