Technology companies powered a rally on Wall Street Monday that gave the market its third straight gain.
The surge in tech stocks followed a decision by the U.S. to give Chinese telecom giant Huawei another 90 days to buy equipment from American suppliers. Chipmakers including Qualcomm, Intel and Micron, all rose.
The decision to give Huawei more time to buy goods from U.S. companies appeared to put investors eager for any signs of progress in the trade war between the U.S. and China in a buying mood.
The buying went well beyond technology, with communication services stocks, health care companies and retailers notching solid gains. Financial stocks also rose as bond prices headed lower, sending yields higher. Energy stocks climbed following a 2.4% increase in U.S. crude oil prices.
The S&P 500 climbed 34.97 points, or 1.2%, to 2,923.65. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249.78 points, or 1%, to 26,135.79. The index briefly gained 336 points.
The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, rose 106.82 points, or 1.3%, to 8,002.81.
Smaller company stocks also had a good day. The Russell 2000 index gained 15.21 points, or 1%, to 1,508.85.
Major stock indexes in Europe also finished solidly higher.
Despite their recent gains, U.S. stock indexes are on track to finish the month with losses. The market has been highly volatile all month as investors try to parse conflicting signals on the U.S. economy and determine whether a recession is on the horizon.
The market's moves on Monday suggested investors' anxiety took a back seat to optimism over the U.S.'s decision on Huawei, at least for a day.
This could be seen in the bond market, where yields rose. That's a reversal from much of August, when yields mostly fell as investors sought out the safety of government bonds as the U.S.-China conflict escalated. On Monday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.61% from 1.54% late Friday.
This week offers investors a couple of opportunities to gauge the Federal Reserve's willingness to cut interest rates further.
The central bank is releasing the minutes from its last meeting of policymakers Wednesday. Two days later, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at the central bank's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Investors are hoping the Fed will continue to cut interest rates to shore up economic growth. The Fed lowered interest rates by a quarter-point at its last meeting. It was the first time it lowered rates in a decade.
U.S. crude oil rose $1.34 to settle at $56.21 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.10 to close at $59.74 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline was unchanged at $1.66 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 2 cents to $1.83 per gallon. Natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.21 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $12.10 to $1,500.40 per ounce, silver fell 19 cents to $16.91 per ounce and copper rose 1 cent to $2.60 per pound.
The dollar rose to 106.62 yen from 106.29 yen on Friday. The euro weakened to $1.1082 from $1.1093.