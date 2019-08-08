Technology companies powered stocks broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, driving the S&P 500 to its best day in more than two months and erasing its losses for the week.
The rally, which pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average up by more than 370 points, followed an early rise in bonds yields after a weekly government report on unemployment claims came in better than economists had expected.
Worries that the trade dispute between the U.S. and China is hurting the global economy roiled the market earlier this week, sending many investors fleeing to safer holdings, such as U.S. government bonds. That pulled bond yields sharply lower.
The absence of new worrisome turns in the U.S.-China trade tussle may have also helped keep investors in a buying mood Thursday.
The S&P 500 index rose 54.11 points, or 1.9%, to 2,938.09. The index has risen for three straight days.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 371.12 points, or 1.4%, to 26,378.19. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, vaulted 176.33 points, or 2.2%, to 8,039.16. It also had its best day in more than two months and was on track to end the week with a gain.
Investors also favored smaller company stocks. The Russell 2000 index picked up 31.45 points, or 2.1%, to 1,532.13.
Major indexes in Europe notched solid gains.
Bond prices fell early in the day, sending yields higher. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note went as high as 1.79% before falling back to 1.72% in late trading, little changed from late Wednesday.
The last couple of weeks feel even more topsy-turvy following the months of relative calm that investors had been enjoying. Before Monday's 3% drop for the S&P 500, they hadn't seen a loss of even half that size since mid-May.
Uber slumped 5% in after-hours trading after the ride-hailing service's second quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street's forecasts. Rival Lyft rose 3% a day after its quarterly results topped analysts' estimates and the company raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Benchmark crude oil rose $1.45 to settle at $52.54 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose $1.15 to close at $57.38 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline rose 3 cents to $1.65 per gallon. Heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.78 per gallon. Natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $9.60 to $1,497.70 per ounce, silver lost 26 cents to $16.90 per ounce and copper rose 4 cents to $2.60 per pound.
The dollar fell to 105.95 Japanese yen from 106.12 yen on Tuesday. The euro fell to $1.1185 from $1.1214.