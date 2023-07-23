SUB ARRIVES: South Korea's military says a nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine has arrived in South Korea in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month. The USS Annapolis arrived to Jeju Island about a week after the USS Kentucky docked at Busan. The Kentucky was the first U.S. nuclear-armed submarine to come to South Korea since the 1980s. North Korea's defense minister said the sub's arrival could be grounds for the North to use a nuclear weapon.
Tensions in Korea
Related to this story
Most Popular
Train was carrying shipping containers, some that broke open and spilled.
Who exactly does Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks serve? Presumably, the entirety of the Montanan public, with decisions presumably reflecti…
Officials called for all available ambulances and one helicopter. Roads were shut down to Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare to keep a…
First responders work the scene of a mass casualty event at Briarwood County Club after a section of the deck collapsed Saturday evening. Acco…
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”