SUB ARRIVES: South Korea's military says a nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine has arrived in South Korea in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month. The USS Annapolis arrived to Jeju Island about a week after the USS Kentucky docked at Busan. The Kentucky was the first U.S. nuclear-armed submarine to come to South Korea since the 1980s. North Korea's defense minister said the sub's arrival could be grounds for the North to use a nuclear weapon.