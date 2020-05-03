Tessa Paulsen — West Valedictorian

Parents: Scott and Sarah Paulsen

Middle School: Will James Middle School

Elementary School: Central Heights Elementary

Future Plans: I am attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, this the fall and plan to major in chemical engineering, although we'll see how that works out when I actually start classes.

Most Challenging or Rewarding Class: It's a tie between AP physics and honors chemistry. Both challenged the way I learned and processed new information and taught me that while being naturally smart helps, it really comes down to how hard you work and how much effort you are willing to put into a class.

Teacher: Although all of my teachers have impacted my education, I think the one that takes the prize was my junior year English teacher, Mr. Edward. He helped me to focus my previously vague writing and allowed me to understand the way I write and how to take that way and apply it to basic essay writing with minimal stress.

Extracurricular activities: Piano, cross-country, voice, Science Bowl and Science Olympiad, and my church youth group.

