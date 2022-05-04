The egg and I

Dear Heloise: Now that spring is here, there are birds making nests and laying eggs. After using eggs in any recipe, it's always a good idea to toss the shells in the backyard for the birds. Eggshells are loaded with calcium. This is good for the eggs that the birds lay.

Also, those egg cartons are great to start your garden seeds in. Just fill each empty egg slot with dirt and plant a small seed. It's a fun project for kids, as well as an educational experience for them.

One last thing I do with eggs: My grandmother used to crack an egg and empty the yoke and egg white on top of the roots of many of her plants, especially her prize-winning roses. Her roses usually got two eggs before she filled in the hole while planting. -- Arianell O., Inglewood, California

Arianell, thank you for these hints. I've never tried the eggs with rose roots before, but I will this year when I plant some climbing roses. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: Some people love soup only during chilly weather, but my family and I love it all year long. In fact, we are especially fond of your vegetable beef soup, which is why I'm writing to you. I've lost the recipe and want to make it for my two sons who will be home on leave in a couple of weeks. Would you reprint that recipe for all of us soup lovers? -- June W., Raytown, Missouri

June, I, too, love soup all year long. Here is my Vegetable Beef Soup recipe for you and your two boys. You will need:

10 1/2 ounces unsalted chicken broth

1/2 cup water

2 cups frozen (or fresh) mixed vegetables for soup

16-ounce can tomatoes

1 cup beef, cooked and diced

1 teaspoon thyme leaves, crushed

Dash of pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 bay leaf

2 ounces (about 1 1/4 cups) narrow-width noodles, uncooked

Heat broth and water. Add vegetables, meat and seasonings. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and boil gently, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Add noodles and cook until noodles are tender, about 10 minutes. Remove bay leaf before serving. -- Heloise

Dear Readers: Got a kitchen drain that has a nasty odor? Try my trusting remedy of 1/2 cup to 1 cup of baking soda poured down the drain, followed by 1 cup of vinegar. Then step back and watch it bubble up. The combination of baking soda and vinegar can deodorize any drain in a very short time. -- Heloise

