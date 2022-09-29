 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Five Questions

  • 0

Note: Candidates were limited to 100 words for each response, and their responses appear here unedited.

1. The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of the more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done. Please explain your reasoning.

2. Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? There will certainly be attempts to ban the procedure in the next Legislature. Please explain your position. Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

3. Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there a way to get these public schools staffed up? Please explain your position.

4. Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

People are also reading…

5. Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A look back: The Secrets of the Rims

A look back: The Secrets of the Rims

The Rimrocks surrounding Billings hold countless secrets, from hidden stairs to pictographs, look back at this 2006 story detailing just a few of those features.

Photos: Shooting on North Broadway

Photos: Shooting on North Broadway

Billings police shut down North Broadway after a shooting Saturday evening. A vehicle crashed into parked cars in front of the Alberta Bair Th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News