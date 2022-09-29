The Five Questions

Note: Candidates were limited to 100 words for each response, and their responses appear here unedited.

1. The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of the more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done. Please explain your reasoning.

2. Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? There will certainly be attempts to ban the procedure in the next Legislature. Please explain your position. Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

3. Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there a way to get these public schools staffed up? Please explain your position.

4. Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

5. Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.