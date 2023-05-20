MIAMI — For the third time this month, there has been a shark attack in the Florida Keys. On Friday, a fisherman was hospitalized after a shark bite, deputies said. And this time, the shark struck while on land.

Around 8 p.m., the 35-year-old was fishing off a dock on Flagship Drive in Sumerland Key, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. The shark was on the dock with the angler when it took a bite of his foot.

It’s unclear if the man, who was not identified, reeled in the shark or how it ended up on the dock.

He was flown to Jackson South Medical Center. His condition is unknown, deputies said.

The day before, another man was bitten on the leg when he was out spearfishing off the Middle Keys city of Marathon. On May 5, another spearfisher was bitten on the leg by a shark near Davis Reef off the Upper Keys.