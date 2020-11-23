These Billings-area adults have some holiday wishes

Dan is an 85-year-old man who cares for his developmentally disabled adult son. Dan has health issues that often make caring and providing for his son and himself difficult. Contact Adult Protective Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite C, Billings, MT 59105; 406-839-4156. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 18 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please make check donations with “Adult Protective Services” in the memo line payable to Big Sky Senior Services.
Mary is a 73-year-old woman who lives in low-income housing. Mary is very shy and doesn’t talk much but does enjoy an occasional steak. Mary also loves to read magazines. A gift card from Albertsons would allow Mary to have both a steak and magazines. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Jack is a 65-year-old man living in low-income housing who was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Jack is quite the character and tells delightful stories. He lives close to the downtown Albertsons so a gift card to shop there would be appreciated. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Marla is a 75-year-old woman who lives in low-income housing. Marla continues to get around well and still drives. She always dresses nicely and a gift card to Walmart would allow her to pick out her own clothes. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Terri is a 61-year-old woman who lives in an apartment. She receives 24-hour-a-day care due to mental and physical disabilities. Terri has caregivers who do her shopping. She is always in need of clothes and cleaning supplies, so a Walmart gift card would be perfect. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Kevin is an 80-year-old Air Force veteran. His health is starting to decline but he is still energetic and loves to socialize. Contact Adult Protective Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite C, Billings, MT 59105; 406-839-4156. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 18 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please make check donations with “Adult Protective Services” in the memo line payable to Big Sky Senior Services.
Charlie is a unique client. He is only 18 years old and was homeless when he came to our Representative Payee program. He is now staying with a family but hopes to find permanent housing. A Walmart gift card for Charlie would be a great start to living independently. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Renee is a 74-year-old female who often stays with her daughter because of health issues. She could use a gift card from Albertsons to help with her holiday meals. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Joe is a developmentally disabled 46-year-old man living on his own. He has a low income and difficulty affording groceries, laundry and other basic needs. Contact Adult Protective Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite C, Billings, MT 59105; 406-839-4156. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 18 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please make check donations with “Adult Protective Services” in the memo line payable to Big Sky Senior Services.
Marie is a lively 50-year-old woman with severely debilitating mental illness. She lives alone and has a job. She loves to shop and help others. Marie needs clothes now, so a gift card from Target would be great. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Peter is a 95-year-old man who lives alone. He has a low income and struggles with affording transportation and groceries. He has no family in the surrounding area to assist him with his needs. Contact Adult Protective Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite C, Billings, MT 59105; 406-839-4156. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 18 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please make check donations with “Adult Protective Services” in the memo line payable to Big Sky Senior Services.
Martha is a very kind 74-year-old woman who lives alone. She spends most of her time helping her friends. She loves to shop at Walmart so a gift card from there would be special. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Sally is a 67-year-old woman with a traumatic brain injury. She lives alone and needs assistance with daily activities. She has a limited income which makes groceries, paper goods and other essential items like clothing difficult for her to obtain. Contact Adult Protective Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite C, Billings, MT 59105; 406-839-4156. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 18 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please make check donations with “Adult Protective Services” in the memo line payable to Big Sky Senior Services.
Andrew is a smart 24-year-old man with severely debilitating mental illness. He loves to play games on his computer and is learning how to cook. A gift card from Albertsons would help him buy extras for his meals. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Jill is an 86-year-old female who has a passion for knitting blankets. She would appreciate a gift card from Walmart to continue knitting beautiful blankets. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Betty is a 90-year-old woman. She lives with her family; however, her family works, leaving her alone for a few hours a day. She loves to knit and keep her mind active. Contact Adult Protective Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite C, Billings, MT 59105; 406-839-4156. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 18 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please make check donations with “Adult Protective Services” in the memo line payable to Big Sky Senior Services.
Simon is a 50-year-old man who recently had a leg amputated due to health issues. He lives alone and has a low income. He struggles to get groceries and toiletries. Contact Adult Protective Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite C, Billings, MT 59105; 406-839-4156. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 18 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please make check donations with “Adult Protective Services” in the memo line payable to Big Sky Senior Services.
Vicki is a 92-year-old woman who loves baking cookies and goodies for friends and family around the holidays. She would really like a gift card to Albertsons so she can make their holidays bright this year. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Susie is a 73-year-old woman who is legally blind. She lives alone and struggles to afford basic necessities. She has a cat, and even basic cat food for her is a financial strain. Contact Adult Protective Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite C, Billings, MT 59105; 406-839-4156. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 18 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please make check donations with “Adult Protective Services” in the memo line payable to Big Sky Senior Services.
Mary is a 20-year-old developmentally disabled woman. She is very social and loves to color. She has a limited income and needs assistance with groceries and clothing. Contact Adult Protective Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite C, Billings, MT 59105; 406-839-4156. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 18 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please make check donations with “Adult Protective Services” in the memo line payable to Big Sky Senior Services.
Stu and Peg live on a limited income and both have a number of health challenges. They are caregivers to each other. A gift card from Walmart would allow them to purchase winter clothing. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Katie is a 75-year-old veteran. She is a social butterfly and loves to take walks. She needs assistance getting to the store as transportation is an issue. Contact Adult Protective Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite C, Billings, MT 59105; 406-839-4156. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 18 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please make check donations with “Adult Protective Services” in the memo line payable to Big Sky Senior Services.
Betty is an upbeat 96-year-old woman who recently lost everything. She lives alone and would love a gift card from Target to buy new clothing. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Evelyn is an 82-year-old female living in a small apartment. She uses a wheelchair and has other health issues. A gift card from Albertsons would allow her caregivers to prepare a great meal for her. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Roger is an 82-year-old widower. He lives alone but adores his grandchildren and cherishes their visits. He hopes he can spruce up his studio apartment for when they can safely come visit again. Contact Adult Protective Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite C, Billings, MT 59105; 406-839-4156. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 18 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please make check donations with “Adult Protective Services” in the memo line payable to Big Sky Senior Services.
Joan is a 71-year-old female who loves her dog unconditionally. She enjoys doing puzzles and cooking. She would love a gift card to Walmart to keep her puppy happy. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Helen is a very sweet 71-year-old woman who lives alone. She loves dolls and has a huge collection of them. A gift card from Albertsons would be appreciated as the store is close to her home. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Susan is a 67-year-old woman living on a very limited monthly income. She has caregivers who shop for her. Susan would appreciate a gift card from Walmart or Albertsons to purchase hot cocoa to help keep her warm this winter. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Gladys is a 79-year-old woman who lives with her dog, Buster, in an apartment. Buster is a deaf 90-pound Belgian Malinois who serves as Gladys' constant companion. Buster keeps Gladys young, and she likes to return the favor by pampering Buster. Contact Adult Protective Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite C, Billings, MT 59105; 406-839-4156 . Please deliver gifts by Dec. 18 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please make check donations with “Adult Protective Services” in the memo line payable to Big Sky Senior Services.
Clint, a 90-year-old man, is a full-time caregiver for his wife who lives with dementia. A gift card from Walmart or Albertsons would allow Clint to purchase a special gift for his wife. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Steven is an 81-year-old former educator. He has dedicated his life to learning and to teaching children. Steven is a voracious reader and happily consumes everything from science fiction to textbooks on microbiology. Contact Adult Protective Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite C, Billings, MT 59105; 406-839-4156 . Please deliver gifts by Dec. 18 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please make check donations with “Adult Protective Services” in the memo line payable to Big Sky Senior Services.
Alice is a 66-year-old woman who suffers from an autoimmune disease and has to stay on a regimented diet. She would appreciate a gift card from Albertsons to help with her special dietary needs. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
Patty is a 71-year-old woman who recently lost her husband. She rarely gets to see her family who live out of state. A gift card to Albertsons, Walmart or Target would help brighten her holidays. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.
