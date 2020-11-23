These Billings-area adults have some holiday wishes

Stu and Peg live on a limited income and both have a number of health challenges. They are caregivers to each other. A gift card from Walmart would allow them to purchase winter clothing. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.

Katie is a 75-year-old veteran. She is a social butterfly and loves to take walks. She needs assistance getting to the store as transportation is an issue. Contact Adult Protective Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite C, Billings, MT 59105; 406-839-4156. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 18 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please make check donations with “Adult Protective Services” in the memo line payable to Big Sky Senior Services.

Betty is an upbeat 96-year-old woman who recently lost everything. She lives alone and would love a gift card from Target to buy new clothing. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.

Evelyn is an 82-year-old female living in a small apartment. She uses a wheelchair and has other health issues. A gift card from Albertsons would allow her caregivers to prepare a great meal for her. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, or call 406-259-3111.