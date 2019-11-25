Each year, Empty Stockings gives readers a way to connect with struggling families around Billings.
The profiles are real, but the names have been changed to protect the identities of those who need help.
To help them, please contact the agency named in bold type at the end of each listing.
Gifts delivered to those agencies should be new and unwrapped, although gift wrap may be included with your donation.
Please label gifts with the names of the recipients.
Gift requests
Bob is a 72-year old man who lives in low-income housing. He enjoys going to church and looking his best. He would like light-colored dress pants size 44/32 and white long-sleeved dress shirts size 2XL. He would also like a light blue button-up sweater shell size 2XL. He needs white tube socks size 13. He also needs a calendar. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Bob, 23, lives with learning disabilities. He loves to play computer games and uses his computer skills to work on his neighbors’ computers. He needs clothes: large black yoga or athletic pants. He likes T-shirts in size 5X. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Betty is a 64-year-old disabled woman. She would like a winter coat size 2X, shirts and blouses size 2X, pants size XL, pajamas size XL, and slip-on shoes size 9 to 9 1/2. She also likes necklaces and pierced earrings. Contact St. Vincent de Paul. 406-252-1855. 3005 First Ave. S., Billings, MT 59101.
Lola is a 72-year old woman. She has lost weight this year and needs size large T-shirts and sweatshirts. She is a petite woman. She needs size large/petite sweatpants. She also needs new underwear size large. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
June, 60, just moved into a new apartment and will be living on her own for the first time in her life. Her humble spirit is appreciative of any support. She has not purchased new clothes in four years. She likes to wear sweat pants and matching tops in size XL. She could also use a pair of size 8½ snow boots with treads. Lastly, she needs a hair dryer as she takes great care of her beautiful locks. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
John is an 87-year old Vietnam veteran. He lives independently. John needs a new winter coat size large to keep him warm on his daily walks. He also needs a warm hat and gloves. John loves McDonald's, and a gift card would be a nice treat. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Carolyn, a 58-year-old disabled woman, would like a TV and an air fryer with a rotisserie oven. Contact St. Vincent de Paul. 406-252-1855. 3005 First Ave. S., Billings, MT 59101.
Wyonna, 61, just moved into a new apartment. She could use new sheets for a queen-sized bed and some pots and pans. Her constant companion is her service dog who diligently watches over her. His needs are: dry dog food (Albertsons Signature is his favorite brand) and dog treats (turkey bite sausages and beef rawhide bones). He also needs a winter coat (a size medium child’s vest fits him well). Lastly, Wyonna and her dog play a game of laser tag, so he could use a new small laser flashlight. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Jerry is a 49-year old developmentally disabled man. He needs new T-shirts and sweatpants, both in size medium. He needs a new winter coat size medium. He also needs new tennis shoes size 9. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Herman, 71, lives a simple, independent life. He dwells alone in his own home despite suffering several strokes. He could use some new clothes (short- and long-sleeved shirts, size 2XL; and pants, size 40x32). His shoes are worn, but not according to him. (He wears a size 10.) A nice winter throw would warm him on chilly days. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Helen, 70, needs kitchen towels, slippers size 8, snow boots size 8,a blanket for her sofa, a winter coat size large and a Keurig coffee maker. Contact St. Vincent de Paul. 406-252-1855. 3005 First Ave. S., Billings, MT 59101.
Kenneth is an 87-year told Korean War veteran. He needs a lap blanket and long-sleeved flannel shirts size XL. He loves Yahtzee and needs new score cards. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Tammy, 72, lives alone with her dog, Max. Max could use some treats and chew toys. Tammy herself is in need of some new clothes: size large petite. She likes pull-on jeans and warm tops. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Crystal is an elderly woman who lives simply and frugally. She is routinely swapping her AA and AAA batteries from remotes to other items as she does not want to spend additional money. Her kitchen towels and dish rags are in desperate need of replacement. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Brittany, 49, loves her part-time job at a motel, which is within walking distance of her apartment. She said all she needs is a gift card or two at a restaurant for a treat. She prefers Red Lobster, but would be content with whatever she receives. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Marcus is a lovely gentleman who enjoys sitting in his home doing crossword puzzles and watching the news. His size 11 slippers are well worn and in need of replacement. He prefers those that cover his ankles because of his poor circulation. He is most comfortable wearing men’s flannel pajama pants size large with a drawstring. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Carol, 87, needs slippers size 7 1/2, a bath robe size large and bath towels. Contact St. Vincent de Paul. 406-252-1855. 3005 First Ave. S., Billings, MT 59101.
Olivia, 73, is wheelchair-bound and likes to spend time at home with her husband and their rescue dog. She would love to have a black or dark blue heavy coat with a hood (size 4X), pajamas (also 4X), plus some queen-size sheets and soft pillows, bath/hand towels, or a gift card to Walmart. She also loves Diet Pepsi, cashews and pistachios, and watching John Wayne and Elvis movies on DVD. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Kora is a petite female with great character and charisma. She is proud of her age and abilities. Her monthly benefits do not allow her to purchase some “luxuries” including ankle socks size 7-9, gloves size medium, pretty bathroom hand towels, Kleenex, or a new hand mixer (hers is older and heavy). Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Belle, 62, is recovering from breast cancer and heart surgery. She has several furry babies (both cats and dogs) that bring immense joy to her life. She could use some soft lounge tops and pants in size XL. Her special request would be cat and dog food (Kirkland brand, wet and dry) and some treats. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Susan is a strong lady who was without a permanent residence until two years ago. She can live independently and provide for herself. She lacks some personal hygiene replacements such as toothbrushes, toothpaste and body wash. Her kitchen has limited glassware, and her coffee pot needs a replacement. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Sophie is a 78-year-old woman who lives alone. She suffers from back and heart problems. She’d love a pair of flannel pajamas (size XL) and slippers (size 10). She loves to play card games and work on 300-piece jigsaw puzzles. When she’s able to get out, she loves to have dinner at Texas Road House and shop at Walmart. She could also use some new bath towels and washcloths, and postage stamps. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Samuel is a 38-year-old disabled man. He needs sweat pants in any color size medium, crew socks, bath towels, kitchen towels and sweatshirts size large. Contact St. Vincent de Paul. 406-252-1855. 3005 First Ave. S., Billings, MT 59101.
Graham is an active elderly gentleman who was recently widowed. He donated many of his furnishings after the passing of his wife for sentimental reasons. He now lacks some basic necessities: bath towels, queen bed linens, kitchen towels, bed pillows, and more. Anything to help would be wonderful. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Bat the cat was the last gift 71-year-old Ida received from her late husband. She loves to give the cat special treats and toys when she can. Ida also likes to stay cozy in her apartment, so lounge pants and tops (size L) would be appreciated. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Chloe is a spunky senior who recently broke her hip. She lives independently, but has no family close by. She needs a light-weight vacuum with good suction. Her ability to use her Kirby has greatly decreased with her recent injury. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Grace is 66 years old and lives with her grandson and three small dogs. She likes to play games to pass the time, and would love a new set of UNO cards. She also needs new pajamas (size XL), slippers (size 10), large mittens and a brown hooded scarf to wear when she’s able to get out. Her dogs eat small adult formula food, and they always love getting new toys. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Lena is an 80-year-old lady who resides in a care facility. Lena has no family, and she has a limited income. Lena would appreciate a colorful twin comforter. She also needs some warm pullover sweaters in pretty colors and a warm zipper-front jacket. Lena also enjoys barrette-type hair combs and 8-ounce cans or bottles of Coke. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Tim, 54, loves to cook, and deer meat is his favorite. However, he is not able to hunt these days. A gift certificate for the 4th Avenue Meat Market would thrill him, as they always have plenty of deer meat. Any cooking utensils or pots would also be helpful to him. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Delia is a 24-year-old developmentally disabled girl who resides in a group home. Delia was abandoned by her family, and she has a very limited income. Delia would like some “onesie” pajamas with the zipper in back in a size medium. She also loves soft, fluffy socks and some face wash and lotion that is lightly scented. Delia needs some jeans in a size 4. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Travis is a 59-year-old developmentally disabled man who still looks forward to Santa. Travis likes model cars that he can put together. He also likes remote-controlled models as well. Travis loves stuffed animals, especially puppies, and he would like a calendar with animals on it. Travis has cassette tapes, and he could use a tape box that holds 36 tapes. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Easy-going Thomas, 68, is a retired law enforcement officer. He undergoes dialysis several times a week and is often very cold after the procedure. He would enjoy a warm and cozy blanket to use before and after dialysis. His only mode of entertainment is the computer, and he often wears out his mouse. A mouse of any type (except living ones) would be appreciated. He is diabetic and loves flavored diet sparkling water. Sweats in size XL would be great as well. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Soft-spoken Kat, 82, lives in Laurel and likes to walk. She loves to complete jigsaw puzzles (300 pieces or smaller). She likes to always smell nice and would like some new perfume as long as it smells mellow. She likes to write letters, so some postage stamps would be great. She would also appreciate a Walmart gift card to purchase those extra items she cannot often afford. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Don is a 68-year-old man who is in need of a new wardrobe. He wears 4X clothes and does not like sweatpants. His shoes are size 13 wide, and he needs compression socks. He has recently lost most of his clothes along with his housing and is appreciative of any help. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Karly needs new winter boots. She wears a size 6 and does not mind what style. She would also like a smaller cooking pot so she can easily make smaller portion sizes. She has a service dog who is larger and loves dog biscuits. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Kenny, 58, is proud of his past National Guard service. He would like a gift card to the Army/Navy store or Walmart to purchase military clothes, socks or other items. He wears size 36x32 jeans and large shirts. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Davi is a 25-year old developmentally disabled man. He has lost both his parents and is alone for the holiday season. Davi recently bought an Xbox One with his own money but has gotten only two games. He likes action games like Halo. He also is a Seattle Seahawks fan and likes snacks. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Hannah is an 82-year-old woman who lives alone. She has problems getting around due to a stroke. She likes to pass the time working on crossword puzzles. She’d love a new pair of pajamas (size M) and queen-size sheets. She enjoys Diet Pepsi and saltwater taffy. When she’s able to get out, she loves to eat at Guadalajara and shop at Albertsons. She could also use postage stamps. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Trey F. is a 24-year-old developmentally and physically disabled man who has difficulty getting to the store for food and trouble qualifying for help. He would appreciate a bike helmet, gift cards for groceries, or a MET bus pass for the days when the bike doesn't cut it. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Robin, 64, lives alone but socializes with his family and many neighbors. He needs items for his apartment that include a digital alarm clock and gray or red bath towels. He can always use size XL T-shirts with silly sayings and a size 42” belt. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Sarah F. is a 20-year-old developmentally disabled woman. She loves her dog, a large breed shepherd-heeler mix. Sarah would appreciate a food or toys for her dog, a bike helmet, and a MET bus pass. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Daniel D. is a 61-year-old man who has recently become severely disabled. Daniel spends his time playing games on his Nintendo 3DS and would appreciate some additional game options. Daniel would also appreciate gas cards to facilitate his frequent trips to the doctor. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Jerod, 65, thoroughly loves his job as a night janitor. Since his job requires being on his feet for long periods of time, a new pair of brown hiking boots (size 9½) would be appreciated. A gas card would assist him with transportation to his job. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Mary H. is a 53-year-old woman who is developmentally disabled and suffers from mental illness. Mary loves her pets, but has trouble pampering them the way she would like. She would appreciate dog and cat food, a cat tower for her kitties, or some toys for her dog or cats. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Stella, 90, has a lot of family support and also is an active member of her church, where her late husband was a minister. Nevertheless, she spends much of her time living alone in her home, and she’s concerned about home safety. She needs a fire extinguisher and would like to get a smoke/carbon monoxide detector (such as the First Alert model SC7010B). She’d also love some blue hand towels for her bathroom and some postage stamps. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Luann, a 38-year-old disabled woman, needs a large winter coat, crew socks, large sweatpants, winter boots size 10, an air fryer and an electric griddle. Contact St. Vincent de Paul. 406-252-1855. 3005 First Ave. S., Billings, MT 59101.
Fred R. is a is an 86-year-old physically and mentally disabled man. Fred still likes to take care of business for himself and would like a MET bus pass to get to and from the store. Fred would like a Carhartt coat in size medium to help keep him warm on his treks to the store. Fred also loves chocolate and would appreciate some milk chocolates that “aren’t fancy.” Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.
Ben, 69, lives alone in his home. His daughters visit him, but health issues force him to stay home much of the time. He’d love a new pair of pajamas (size M), and socks and slippers (size 7½). He needs a new pair of blue mittens (size M) and a black scarf to stay warm when he’s able to get out of the house. He could always use some new bedding for his queen-size bed. He likes to spend a lot of time playing cards. When he’s able to get out, he likes to eat at Red Robin, shop at Walmart, and attend plays. Contact Big Sky Senior Services, 937 Grand Ave., or call 406-259-3111.
Debbie is a 77-year-old woman who is in the process of transitioning into a nursing home. She is in need of new clothes. She likes loose-fitting clothes and prefers pajamas. She wears large shirts and looser pants. Due to the condition of the home she will likely not be able to take much and may need replacements for her blankets and winter wear. Contact Adult Protective Services. 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Suite C, Billings, MT 59105. Phone: 406-201-5698. Please deliver gifts by Dec. 11 to allow time for wrapping and delivering. Please write check donations to Big Sky Senior Services.