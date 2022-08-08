Things to do: Aug. 12-19

Hoof-It with a Historian: Graveside Stories

Check out one of the Western Heritage Center's most unique events on Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. Join for a walk through Billings’ Mountview Cemetery on Central Avenue. Look at the original layout of Billings’ first cemetery, hear some of our past citizens' stories, and view the historic mausoleum. This popular tour begins near Veteran’s area off Central Avenue. Call 256-6809 if you need directions. Children under 6 are free, everyone else $10.

Bugs and Brews at Montana Audubon Center

On Friday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m., head to the Montana Audubon Center (7026 S. Billings Blvd.) and join entomologist Marian Kirst on an invertebrate-filled adventure you’ll never forget. Enjoy some local microbrews from Gally’s Brewing Co. while you meet your neighborhood mini-creatures. Participants will use different insect collecting techniques to find and observe insects, spiders and their kin; the critters that make the natural world go 'round. Cost is $25/person for non-members, $22.50/person for members.

Kitchen Party at Kirks' Grocery

Head to Kirks' Grocery on Friday, Aug. 12 for some good food, good music and good times. Pay what you can for a meal from Ash Woodward of Rose Hollow Catering while DJ Dixon Moon Stomper spins records from 6-9 p.m. $10, $12 at the door.

Atmosphere and Iration at ZooMontana

Pioneering hip-hop duo Atmosphere team with reggae band Iration for their Sunshine and Summer Nights tour, coming to Billings for a show at ZooMontana on Friday, Aug. 12. Doors at 4:30 p.m., show at 5:30 p.m. $43.50 tickets available at thepubstation.com.

Elle King at MontanaFair

Retro singer-songwriter (and Rob Schneider's daughter — true story) opens the MontanaFair concert series at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday, August 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $16-$110 at metrapark.com. Support from Them Dirty Roses.

Big Sky Book Event

On Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, authors from around the world will gather to share their books with the readers of Montana and surrounding states. Free, but limited VIP tickets are available for an extra amazing day.

How's this for a line-up? At the Big Sky Events Arena in Big Sky on Friday, Aug. 12, catch Lucas Nelson and Promise of the Real followed by songwriter-extraordinaire Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. The festival continues on Saturday, Aug. 13 with Indigo Girls and Brandi Carlile, fresh off a landmark performance with Joni Mitchell at Newpork Folk Festival. Tickets range from $150-$400, and are available at wildlandsfestival.com.

Harlo Music Project Part 2

One of Montana's best parties is back on Saturday, Aug. 13. Head to downtown Harlowton for music from Pecos and the Rooftops, Them Dirty Roses, Cole Chaney, Nick Kozub and Jessica Eve, Bo DePeña and Madeline Hawthorne. Doors are at 2:30 p.m., music starts at 3:10 p.m. and runs through the night. Camping is available at Chief Joseph Park and the Milwaukee Depot Museum. Tickets are $40, and available at harlomusicproject.com/tickets. Kids 12 and under get in free.

August Burns Red at ZooMontana

Get your lozenges ready and you can scream along to August Burns Red as they stop in Billings for a show on the Through the Thorns tour on Saturday, Aug. 13. Doors at ZooMontana open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets will run you $33.50 at thepubstation.com.

Built to Spill at the Pub Station

Head to the Pub Station Ballroom on Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m. for a show from jam band icons, Built to Spill (Doug Martsch, Melanie Radford, and Teresa Esguerra.) Tickets are $25 at thepubstation.com.

Collective Soul and Switchfoot at MontanaFair

2003's biggest rock bands team up for a show at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Saturday, August 13 at 7 p.m. Jade Jackson will open. Tickets are $25-$110 at metrapark.com.

Nelly at MontanaFair

Is it hot in herre or is it just August in Montana? Either way, Nelly will perform at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Sunday, August 14 at 7 p.m. Does he still wear that little band-aid under his eye? Get a ticket and find out! They're $25-$110 at metrapark.com.

Randy Rogers Band and Wade Bowen at the Pub Station

Expect a party at the Pub Station Ballroom on Thursday, August 18 with music from the Randy Rodgers Band and Wade Bowen. Show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 and available at thepubstation.com.

High Noon Lecture: 'Winchester Rifles in the American West'

On Thursday, August 18 the Western Heritage Center will host their August High Noon lecture. Christian Coppedge, Curator of Collections for the Yellowstone County Museum (formerly the Yegen Museum), will discuss the history and impact of the famed Winchester Rifle. The Yellowstone County Museum houses an exceptional collection of firearms, many of which are on display currently, including several models of the Winchester.

And more live music

Cimarron perform at the High Horse Saloon (3953 Montana Ave.) on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13 9 p.m. to close.

Craft Local will welcome Billings honky-tonker Forrest Guptill on August 12 from 7-9 p.m., and then a set from Devil's Wire, a new arrival on the Montana music scene, from 9-11 p.m.

On Saturday, August 13, Craft Local features SPÎKED MÎND from 7-9 p.m. and local favorite Shortchange from 9-11 p.m.

Epitome J comes to Kirks' on August 13 at 7 p.m. $10, $12 at the door.

Quinlan Valdez brings Americana folk to Thirsty Street Brewing at the Garage on August 13 at 7 p.m. No cover.

Catch an old-soul mix of country and folk-rock from Ariana at the Yellowstone Cellars and Winery on August 13 at 8 p.m.

Also on August 13, Sideways will play the patio at The Windmill and Bar51.

Cimarron will be at the Heights VFW 637 on Sunday, August 14 from 2-6 p.m.

Los Angeles rapper King Lil G is at the Pub Station Ballroom on Tuesday, August 16. $25 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

St. Paul, Minnesota's own Nate Case comes to Last Chance Cider on August 16 from 4-7 p.m.