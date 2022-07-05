Things to do: July 8 - 15

So many events in Billings this week its hard to keep up. Maybe this list of some of the highlights can help.

Hoof-It with a Historian: Riverside Park (Laurel)

On Friday, July 8 at 10 a.m., meet up with the Western Heritage Center to explore Riverside Park in Laurel. Along the banks of the Yellowstone River, Riverside Park encompasses a story that includes the Dance Hall Era (1923-1933), the Depression Era (1934-1939), the Community Club Era (1940-1947), the Prisoner of War (POW) Camp Era (1944-1946), and the City Park Era (post-1946). Meet at Riverside Park, one mile south of Laurel on US Highway 212 on the south bank of the Yellowstone River. Cost is $10.

Cthulhu Contest for Teens at Billings Public Library

Get ready for some Arts & H.P Lovecraft(s) with this found-sculpture contest! Read The Call of Cthulhu, either online or pick up a printed copy, and then join us Friday, July 8, 2–3 p.m. in the TECH Lab to create your own unique sea monster. No experience necessary. Register at tinyurl.com/kdftbz6a.

Wingz and Flingz

On Friday, July 8 from 6-9 p.m. at Pioneer Park, join GoUnite alongside Disc Golf Billings as we learn the sport of frisbee golf. We will enjoy nine instructional holes taught by some of Billings' best. Come enjoy an afternoon of fun in the sun topped off with summer sips and wings. Tickets are $50-$55 and include and instructional day of disc golf, a meal ticket for 406 Wingz, and two drink tickets, and are available at gounitebillings.com/wingz-and-flingz.

Kitchen Party at Kirks Grocery

Head to Kirks Grocery on Friday, July 8 for some good food, good music and good times. Pay what you can for a meal from Ash Woodward of Rose Hollow Catering while DJ Dixon Moon Stomper spins records from 6-9 p.m. While that's happening, head outside for improvisational grooves from the South Beach-All Stars from 7-9 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $10, $12 at the door.

Hell's Belles at the Pub Station

All-female AC/DC tribute band Hell's Belles play the Pub Station Ballroom on Friday, July 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25, and available at thepubstation.com.

25th Annual Huntley Homesteader Days

Celebrate Huntley's history with this two day event on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9. Highlights include music from Billy Dean, Joe Nichols, Counting Coup and Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers, a parade, fireworks and a greased pig race. Complete schedule and $40 tickets are at hplionsclub.org.

Island X Adventure Run at ZooMontana

On Saturday, July 9 at 9 a.m., head to ZooMontana for The Family Tree Center - Billing Exchange Clubs' Child Abuse Prevention Center's annual fundraiser run. For all ages and ability levels, it's a race on a fun and exciting course. $30 signup includes prizes, refreshments and a shirt. Sign up online.

Crown of Thorns Festival

Free live music in Pioneer Park on Saturday, July 9 from Disciple, Zahna, Spoken, KIDNAMEDKING and Sweet Tea Time. Show starts at 4:30 p.m. There will be food trucks.

31st Annual Strawberry Festival

Billings' largest street festival kicks off the summer season on Saturday, July 9 from 9-4:30 p.m. under Skypoint in downtown Billings. Experience arts and crafts, over 90 merchants, food trucks, live street entertainment and lots of fresh Montana-sourced berries. Fun activities for all ages.

Downtown Summer Sounds 2 featuring Milky Chance and Gilda House

On Saturday, July 9 at 6 p.m., head to the downtwon Billings Skate Park at 24 S. 26th St. for an all-ages, outdoor show. Billings' favorite Gilda House will open, followed by German rockers Milky Chance. $44 tickets are available at thepubstation.com.

Full Draw Film Tour at the Babcock Theatre

Presented by ONXHUNT, on Saturday, July 9 from 7-10 p.m., enjoy bowhunting on the big screen. This year's films feature close encounters with elk, moose and more. If you’re lucky you may even take home some great new gear. $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 4-17.

Big Sky Dance Club

On Sunday, July 10 at the Moose Club at 131 Calhoun Ln., the Big Sky Dance Club will hold their monthly dance from 1:30-5 p.m. Dan and Jim Show is providing the live dance music. All public welcome, there will be free prize drawings and 50/50 cash.

As I Lay Dying at ZooMontana

Metal band As I Lay Dying bring their Two Decades of Destruction tour to Billings for a show at ZooMontana on Sunday, July 10 at 6 p.m. Whitechapel, Shadows of Intent and Brand of Sacrifice will support. $39.50 tickets are available at thepubstation.com.

Shakespeare in the Parks

Montana's own touring Shakespeare troupe will be in and around Billings for most of the week, with performances in Roundup on July 11, Billings on July 12 and 13, Laurel on July 14, Hardin on July 15, Fishtail on July 16 and Columbus on July 17. There are performances of "Twelfth Night" and "King Lear." More information and times are at shakespeareintheparks.org.

The Marshall Tucker Band at ZooMontana

The southern rock pioneers will make a stop on their 50th Anniversary Tour at ZooMontana on Wednesday, July 13 at 6 p.m., with support from Myron Elkins. Visit thepubstation.com for $49.50 tickets.

Alive After 5 with Repeat Offenders

Get your classic rock fix with Repeat Offenders playing Alive After 5 outside Montana Brewing Company on Thursday, July 14. Show is free, but anyone 21+ who wants to drink alcohol will need to purchase a $2 wristband.

Young Dubliners at St. John's Summer Concert Series

The long running Irish rock band Young Dubliners will be in Billings to play the St. John's Summer Concert Series on Thursday, July 14 starting at 7 p.m. at the St. John's Campus at the corner of Rimcrock and Shiloh. Local singer-songwriter Jess Allestad will open. Event is free, food trucks will be available.

Counting Coup Album Release Show at the Pub Station

One of Billings' most exciting bands is releasing their first record, and celebrating with a show at the Pub Station Taproom on Thursday, July 14 at 8 p.m. Get your tickets for $12 at thepubstation.com, and then check out their new album, "Rugged, Rowdy, & Broken."

And more live music

Check out a triplicate of metal music at Craft Local on Friday, July 8. The Old Ones play 7-8 p.m., 1 Second To Go is at 8-9 p.m., and Render Me Silent closes from 9-11 p.m.

Shay Zanna brings soulful, powerhouse vocals to the Yellowstone Cellars and Winery on July 8 at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, July 9, Rookie Card will bring fifth wave emo shrieks to Kirks Grocer, followed by Americana/garage rock from Great Falls' Super Sport. Show is 7-9 p.m., tickets are $10, $12 at the door.

Craft Local's night on July 9 starts with Wily Chambers from 7-9 p.m. and closes with Free Spirit - SOUL from 9-11 p.m.

Pack-Rats Duo is playing Sinatra style jazz at Yellowstone Cellars and Winery on July 9 at 8 p.m.

Cimarron Band will be performing at the Heights VFW located at 637 Anchor Ave. on Sunday, July 10 from 2-6 p.m.

Hear some homegrown, Montana-made alt-country from Calvin and the Coal Cars on Tuesday, July 12 at Josephine Crossing (1815 Lost Creek Rd.) from 5-8 p.m.

Roy Buzzard and the Bones are playing the Rockin The Commons Street Party at Shiloh Commons Way on Wednesday, July 13. Party goes from 5-9 p.m.

Tanner Laws plays Songwriter Night aft Craft Local on July 13 from 6-8 p.m. Stick around afterward for Open Mic Night hosted by Evan O'Kelly.

Kenmujo and Scuba Steve and the Sharks both play Kirks Grocery on Thursday, July 14 from 7-9 p.m. $10, $12 at the door.