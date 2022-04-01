Things to do: Supaman and Killa C, Tony Hawk, 'The Godfather' and lots and lots of live music

As spring returns to Billings, so too do live events. Here's the best of an exciting week.

Corb Lund at the Pub Station Ballroom

Canadian country troubadour Corb Lund and his backing band the Hurtin' Albertans will play the Pub Station Ballroom with Lauren Morrow on Friday, April 1. The all ages show will have doors at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $34 and are available at the Pub Station Taproom, at (919) 653-0443 or online at thepubstation.com.

'The Godfather' at the Babcock

Catch this small, underground, rarely discussed 1972 crime drama starring unknowns Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, James Caan and Diane Keaton. Rumor is it's pretty good. The Babcock Theatre will be showing the all new 4K remastered version on Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 2 at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $6-$8 and are available at arthousebillings.com/godfather.

Aquila Theatre: 'Macbeth' at Alberta Bair Theater

Shakespeare's Scottish play will be performed on the ABT stage by internationally renowned touring troupe Aquila Theatre. Remember that it's bad luck to say the play's name in a theater, so be careful ordering a ticket. The Billings performance is Friday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17-$39 and available at albertabairtheater.org.

Tami Haaland Author Visit at the Billings Public Library

Kick off national poetry month at the library on Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m. MSUB English professor Tami Haaland has written three poetry collections and has taught poetry and literature at the Montana Woman's Prison.

'Compartment No. 6' at Art House Cinema and Pub

Shortlisted for an Oscar, this Finnish film follows a student who starts an unlikely relationship with a stranger on a train. Showtimes throughout the week, check arthousebillings.com for more information and exact times.

Supaman and Killa C with special guests at the Pub Station

Local musicians Supaman and Killa C will play the Pub Station Ballroom on Saturday, April 2. Guest performances from Sentinal, Ill Brain 51fifty, and Sounds Lit Beatz as the Ski Mask Clique, as well as Mr. E? and Redrum as Murder Mystery. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at thepubstation.com.

'Ted K' at Art House Cinema and Pub

Sharlto Copley ("District 9") plays the infamous Unabomber in this thriller, shot in and around Lincoln, Montana. Showtimes throughout the week, check arthousebillings.com for more information and exact times.

Shinedown: The Revolution's Live Tour at MetraPark

The First Interstate Arena at MetraPark's sound system will get a work out with blistering performances from rock artists Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante on Monday, April 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50-$79.50 and available at metrapark.com.

Clutch at Pub Station

Longstanding band Clutch rock the Pub Station Ballroom with support from EyeHateGod and Tiger Club on Tuesday, April 5. Doors at 7 p.m., with show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available at thepubstation.com.

Rev. Nadia Bolz-Weber at MSUB

Pastor of Public Witness for the ELCA Lutheran Church Bolz Weber will present on her book "Shameless: A Sexual Reformation." Donations are accepted and reservations are required. Event will be live streamed. Reserve spots at billingsgrace.breezechms.com.

Billings Chamber Annual Breakfast at MetraPark

The Chamber's annual event will be on Thursday, April 7. But the real headline her is the keynote speaker: skateboard legend Tony Hawk, whose parents are both from Billings. Doors open at 6 a.m., with the event running from 7-9 a.m. Tables of 10 are available for $675. General Admission Lower Arena seating is available for $40 per ticket, available at metrapark.com.

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at Alberta Bair Theater

Country music legend and style icon (just look at that hair) Marty Stuart will bring his Fabulous Superlatives to Billings for one night only, on Thursday, April 7. Tickets are $35-$47 and available at albertabairtheater.org.

Bulls on Parade in Billings

It's exactly what it sounds like. On Thursday, April 7, Alta And GENEX are opening the doors of their production center at 3800 Duck Creek Rd. in Billings, where you can meet some of the industry's best bulls and ask a team of professionals questions about the animals. Tours of the bulls and the facility will be ongoing all day, with lunch served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Please preregister by April 5 if you plan to attend.

And more live music

Cimarron Duo (father/daughter) will be playing variety music at the Levity Bar and Casino at 1027 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. #8 on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 from 7:30-3:30 p.m.

Anna Paige and Shane de Leon will meld poetry and sound at Kirks' Grocery on Saturday, April 2 from 7-9 p.m. Jon Lodge opens the show with sizzling electricity and sound collage. $10, Venmo @kirksgrocery, PayPal kirksgrocery@gmail.com, or pay in store.

Limited Warranty are at the Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave, on Saturday, April 2 from 7-11 p.m. and Sunday, April 3 from 2-6 p.m.

Cimarron Band will provide music for the Moose Lodge Polka Dance on Sunday, April 3 from 1:30-5 p.m.

Power pop group Teenage Halloween are at Craft Local on Monday, April 4 with support from Hey, ily! and Warden.

Retro country from Chris Moreau at Craft Local on Wednesday April 6 at 6 p.m. All ages, no cover.

