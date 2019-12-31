In April 2018, it was revealed that three Billings police officers were disciplined for having sex either while on duty or while off duty on city property, including in the City Hall basement.
The revelations came to light during an investigation of a theft of drugs from the department's evidence storage facility.
The three officers, who were suspended without pay, sued to prevent the release of their identities, citing the potential for damage to their reputations as officers. The Gazette and KTVQ filed a countersuit to release the names of the officers. The officers were identified in May 2018, and one resigned.
The city was later ordered to pay legal fees for both news organizations.
The evidence theft investigation that sparked the suspension of the officers led to charges for the fired evidence tech accused of committing the thefts. The thefts caused authorities to drop charges in 40 criminal cases and affected a total of at least 138 cases. The former evidence tech, who admitted to stealing painkillers, was ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution to the police department.
The case wasn't the only one involving stolen evidence at the Billings Police Department's evidence facility. In 2014, another evidence tech was revealed to have been stealing painkillers from evidence storage. He later resigned and faced criminal charges.