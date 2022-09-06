Today in history

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 7, the 250th day of 2022. There are 115 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Sept. 7, 1940, Nazi Germany began its eight-month blitz of Britain during World War II with the first air attack on London.

On this date:

In 1968, feminists protested outside the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, N.J. (The pageant crown went to Miss Illinois Judith Ford.)

In 1977, the Panama Canal treaties, calling for the U.S. to eventually turn over control of the waterway to Panama, were signed in Washington by President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos.

In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip; he died six days later.

In 2015, Hillary Clinton, interviewed by The Associated Press during a campaign swing through Iowa, said she did not need to apologize for using a private email account and server while at the State Department because “what I did was allowed.”

In 2019, President Donald Trump said he had canceled a secret weekend meeting at Camp David with Taliban and Afghan leaders, just days before the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, after a bombing in Kabul that killed 12 people, including an American soldier.

Today’s birthdays: Singer Gloria Gaynor is 79. Rock singer Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) is 71. Rock musician Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 69. Actor Evan Rachel Wood is 35. Actor Ian Chen (TV: “Fresh Off the Boat”) is 16.