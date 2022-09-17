Today in history

Today is Sunday, Sept. 18, the 261st day of 2022. There are 104 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Sept. 18, 2020, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died at her home in Washington at the age of 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer; her death set off a battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate a successor, or the seat should remain vacant until the outcome of the election six weeks away. (Trump would nominate Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed by the Republican-led Senate days before the election.)

On this date:

In 1793, President George Washington laid the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol.

In 1850, Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act, which created a force of federal commissioners charged with returning escaped slaves to their owners.

In 1851, the first edition of The New York Times was published.

In 1970, rock star Jimi Hendrix died in London at age 27.

In 1975, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was captured by the FBI in San Francisco, 19 months after being kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Robert Blake is 89. Singer Frankie Avalon is 82. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 51. Actors Brandon and Taylor Porter are 29. Country singer Tae Kerr (Maddie and Tae) is 27.