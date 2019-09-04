Today is Thursday, Sept. 5, the 248th day of 2019. There are 117 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Sept. 5, 1975, President Gerald R. Ford escaped an attempt on his life by Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, a disciple of Charles Manson, in Sacramento, California.
On this date:
In 1774, the first Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia.
In 1864, voters in Louisiana approved a new state constitution abolishing slavery.
In 1960, at the Rome Olympics, American boxer Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) defeated Zbigniew Pietrzykowski of Poland to win the light-heavyweight gold medal; Wilma Rudolph of the United States won the second of her three gold medals with the 200-meter sprint.
In 1972, the Palestinian group Black September attacked the Israeli Olympic delegation at the Munich Games; 11 Israelis, five guerrillas and a police officer were killed in the resulting siege.
In 1984, the space shuttle Discovery ended its inaugural flight as it landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 2017, President Donald Trump announced that he was phasing out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program protecting young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally, but said he was giving Congress six months to come up with an alternative. (The Supreme Court is expected to decide by June 2020 whether Trump can terminate the program.)
Today's birthdays: Former Federal Reserve Board chairman Paul A. Volcker is 92. Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 90. Actress-singer Carol Lawrence is 87. Actress Lucille Soong is 84. Former NFL All-Pro quarterback and college football Hall of Famer Billy Kilmer is 80. Actress Raquel Welch is 79. Singer Al Stewart is 74. "Cathy" cartoonist Cathy Guisewite is 69. Actor Michael Keaton is 68. Country musician Jamie Oldaker is 68. Actor Skandar Keynes is 28.