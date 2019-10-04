Today is Saturday, Oct. 5, the 278th day of 2019. There are 87 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Oct. 5, 1947, President Harry S. Truman delivered the first televised White House address as he spoke on the world food crisis.
On this date:
In 1921, the World Series was carried on radio for the first time as Newark, New Jersey station WJZ (later WABC) relayed a telephoned play-by-play account of the first game from the Polo Grounds.
In 1958, racially-desegregated Clinton High School in Clinton, Tennessee, was mostly leveled by a bombing.
In 1984, the space shuttle Challenger blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center on an 8-day mission; the crew included Kathryn D. Sullivan, who became the first American woman to walk in space, and Marc Garneau, the first Canadian astronaut.
In 2005, defying the White House, senators voted 90-9 to approve an amendment sponsored by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., that would prohibit the use of "cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment" against anyone in U.S. government custody. (A reluctant President George W. Bush later signed off on the amendment.)
In 2011, Apple founder Steve Jobs, 56, died in Palo Alto, California.
Today's birthdays: College Football Hall of Fame coach Barry Switzer is 82. Rhythm-and-blues singer Arlene Smith is 78. Singer-musician Steve Miller is 76. Actress Karen Allen is 68. Astrophysicist-author Neil deGrasse Tyson is 61. Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux is 54.