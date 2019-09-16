Today is Tuesday, Sept. 17, the 260th day of 2019. There are 105 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 17, 1987, the city of Philadelphia, birthplace of the U.S. Constitution, threw a big party to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the historic document; in a speech at Independence Hall, President Ronald Reagan acclaimed the framing of the Constitution as a milestone "that would profoundly and forever alter not just these United States but the world."
On this date:
In 1787, the Constitution of the United States was completed and signed by a majority of delegates attending the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
In 1939, the Soviet Union invaded Poland during World War II, more than two weeks after Nazi Germany had launched its assault.
In 1947, James V. Forrestal was sworn in as the first U.S. Secretary of Defense.
In 2011, a demonstration calling itself Occupy Wall Street began in New York, prompting similar protests around the U.S. and the world.
Today's Birthdays: Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, is 86. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 74. Muppeteer Kevin Clash (former voice of Elmo on "Sesame Street") is 59. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marcus Sanders (Hi-Five) is 46. NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is 44. Rock musician Jon Walker is 34. NHL forward Alex Ovechkin is 34. Actress Danielle Brooks is 30. Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is 30. Actress-singer Denyse Tontz is 25.