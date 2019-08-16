Today is Sunday, Aug. 18, the 230th day of 2019. There are 135 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On August 18, 1963, James Meredith became the first black student to graduate from the University of Mississippi.
On this date:
In 1587, Virginia Dare became the first child of English parents to be born in present-day America, on what is now Roanoke Island in North Carolina.
In 1862, Dakota Indians began an uprising in Minnesota (the revolt was crushed by U.S. forces some six weeks later).
In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson issued his Proclamation of Neutrality, aimed at keeping the United States out of World War I.
In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing all American women's right to vote, was ratified as Tennessee became the 36th state to approve it.
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in Bethel, New York, wound to a close after three nights with a mid-morning set by Jimi Hendrix.
In 1976, two U.S. Army officers were killed in Korea's demilitarized zone as a group of North Korean soldiers wielding axes and metal pikes attacked U.S. and South Korean soldiers.
In 1983, Hurricane Alicia slammed into the Texas coast, leaving 21 dead and causing more than a billion dollars' worth of damage.
In 1995, Shannon Faulkner, who'd won a 2 1/2-year legal battle to become the first female cadet at The Citadel, quit the South Carolina military college after less than a week, most of it spent in the infirmary.
Today's Birthdays: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 92. Movie director Roman Polanski is 86. Actor-director Robert Redford is 83. Actor Christian Slater is 50. Actor Edward Norton is 50. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 49. Actress Kaitlin Olson is 44.