Today is Saturday, Aug. 3, the 215th day of 2019. There are 150 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On August 3, 1972, the U.S. Senate ratified the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union. (The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the treaty in 2002.)
On this date:
In 1492, Christopher Columbus set sail from Palos, Spain, on a voyage that took him to the present-day Americas.
In 1807, former Vice President Aaron Burr went on trial before a federal court in Richmond, Virginia, charged with treason. (He was acquitted less than a month later.)
In 1921, baseball commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis refused to reinstate the former Chicago White Sox players implicated in the "Black Sox" scandal, despite their acquittals in a jury trial.
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he took the 100-meter sprint.
In 1958, the nuclear-powered submarine USS Nautilus became the first vessel to cross the North Pole underwater.
In 1981, U.S. air traffic controllers went on strike, despite a warning from President Ronald Reagan they would be fired, which they were.
In 1993, the Senate voted 96-to-three to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
In 2004, the Statue of Liberty pedestal in New York City reopened to the public for the first time since the 9/11 attacks.
In 2005, 14 Marines from a Reserve unit in Ohio were killed in a roadside bombing in Iraq.
Today's birthdays: Singer Tony Bennett is 93. Actor Martin Sheen is 79. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 78. Singer Beverly Lee (The Shirelles) is 78. Actor Jay North (TV: "Dennis the Menace") is 68. Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 56. Rock singer-musician Ed Roland (Collective Soul) is 56. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 35. Country singer Whitney Duncan is 35. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 31.