Today in history

Today is Wednesday, June 22, the 173rd day of 2022. There are 192 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On June 22, 1940, during World War II, Adolf Hitler gained a stunning victory as France was forced to sign an armistice eight days after German forces overran Paris.

On this date:

In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated for a second time as Emperor of the French.

In 1870, the United States Department of Justice was created.

In 1941, Nazi Germany launched Operation Barbarossa, a massive invasion of the Soviet Union.

In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, more popularly known as the “GI Bill of Rights.”

In 1945, the World War II battle for Okinawa ended with an Allied victory.

In 1970, President Richard Nixon signed an extension of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that lowered the minimum voting age to 18.

In 1977, John N. Mitchell became the first former U.S. Attorney General to go to prison as he began serving a sentence for his role in the Watergate cover-up. (He was released 19 months later.)

Today’s birthdays: Actor Prunella Scales (TV: “Fawlty Towers”) is 90. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is 89. Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 86. Fox News analyst Brit Hume is 79. Actor Meryl Streep is 73. Pop singer Cyndi Lauper is 69. Author Dan Brown is 58. Pop singer Dinah Jane (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 25.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0