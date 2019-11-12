Today is Wednesday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2019. There are 48 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Nov. 13, 1956, the Supreme Court struck down laws calling for racial segregation on public buses.
On this date:
In 1789, Benjamin Franklin wrote in a letter to a friend, Jean-Baptiste Leroy: "In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes."
In 1940, the Walt Disney film "Fantasia," featuring animated segments set to classical music, had its world premiere in New York.
In 1974, Karen Silkwood, a 28-year-old technician and union activist at the Kerr-McGee Cimarron plutonium plant near Crescent, Oklahoma, died in a car crash while on her way to meet a reporter.
In 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
In 2000, lawyers for George W. Bush failed to win a court order barring manual recounts of ballots in Florida. Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris announced she would end the recounting at 5 p.m. Eastern time the next day — prompting an immediate appeal by lawyers for Al Gore.
In 2015, Islamic State militants carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris on the national stadium, restaurants and streets, and a crowded concert hall, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.
Today's birthdays: Journalist-author Peter Arnett is 85. Actor Joe Mantegna is 72. Actress Sheila Frazier is 71. Actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg is 64. Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 52. Actress Monique Coleman is 39.